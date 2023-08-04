Berkshire Theatre Group's 'A Christmas Carol' returning to the Unicorn Theatre

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Theatre Group's annual production of "A Christmas Carol" is returning to the Unicorn Theatre, its original home, when it returns in December.
The production, which premiered on the Stockbridge stage in 2006, moved to the Colonial in 2011. The theater group last performed the holiday classic in 2019.
The change of venue was announced along with a number of additions to BTG's upcoming fall and holiday season, which include "Black Opry," a national touring revue showcasing diversity in country music, a jazz concert benefit, a cult classic movie and three types of family-friendly holiday programming. The lineup also includes musical tributes to Olivia Newton-John, Bon Jovi, Neil Young and more.
“Coming off a wonderful season of summer programming, it’s always great to get back to fall and concerts at the Colonial," said Tor Krautter, associate artistic director of programming, in a news release. "Our goal every season is to present entertainment that serves and reflects the diverse community we live in. This upcoming season of concerts does just start with a little something for everyone.”
Concerts include performances by Sam Bush, the Wizards of Winter and a New Year's Eve celebration with Max Creek.
"On Cedar Street"
What: Adapted from Kent Haruf’s novel, "Our Souls at Night," this world premiere musical tells the joyful and inspiring story of a man and a woman who, in advanced age, come together in a search for happiness and family.
When: Aug. 12-Sept.2
"Copenhagen"
What: This Tony Award-winning play explores the events surrounding a mysterious and fateful meeting between two of the most brilliant minds of the 20th century: Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg
When: Sept. 28-Oct. 29
"A Christmas Carol"
What: Celebrate this timeless holiday tradition with the whole family as it returns to its original BTG stage and revel in the joy and redemptive power of Christmas as told in the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge.
When: Dec. 7-23
AT THE COLONIAL
111 South St., Pittsfield
"Hershey Felder’s Beethoven: A Play with Music at The Colonial Theatre"
What: Hershey Felder’s Beethoven is a captivating and immersive theatrical experience that takes audiences on a journey through the life and work of one of the greatest composers of all time.
When: 7 p.m., Sept. 8 and 9; 2 p.m., Sept. 9 and 10
"Hershey Felder’s Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata Gala"
What: Proceeds from the event will benefit Berkshire Theatre Group’s education and youth programs which reach over 10,000 youth annually. Featuring a performance by Hershey Felder and a post-show celebration on stage.
When: 2 p.m., Sept. 10
"Motor City Fever: A Musical Celebration of Motown"
What: Take a trip back in time to when the great songs of Motown ruled the charts.
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16
"Don Jovi: A One of a Kind Bon Jovi Concert Performance"
What: A fantastic recreation of one of the most popular rock bands to date.
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22
"Harvest & Rust: A Neil Young Experience"
What: Western Massachusetts-based band Harvest & Rust covers everything Neil Young, from the chart-topping "Harvest" ” to the more electric explorations of "Rust Never Sleeps."
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29
"The Olivia Show: A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John"
What: An exciting musical journey honoring Olivia Newton-John filled with nostalgia and including live vocals, powerful musicianship, amazing costumes and chart topping hits
When: 2 p.m., Oct. 15
"Dancing Dream: The Music of ABBA"
What: Don’t miss this opportunity to slip on your platforms and sing along to your favorite ABBA songs performed by Dancing Dream.
When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20
"Felipe Salles’ New Immigrant Experience Concert"
What: A Fundraiser for Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society and Berkshire Theatre Group.
When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21
"Sam Bush: Multi Grammy Award Winner & Father of Newgrass"
What: Sam Bush, a legendary bluegrass musician, is known for his virtuosic skills on the mandolin, fiddle and guitar. Special guests include Rev Tor & Friends, featuring Mark Mercier of Max Creek.
When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
What: “Let’s do the Time Warp again!” The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the screamingly funny, sinfully twisted salute to sci-fi, horror, B-movies and rock music, all rolled into one deliciously decadent morsel.
When: 9 p.m., Oct. 28
"Black Opry Revue"
What: Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk and Americana music. Lineup includes Chris Walton, Jeiris Cook, Roberta Lea and Aisha Burns.
When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4
"Guinevere: A Female Tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash"
What: Experience the timeless music of Crosby, Stills & Nash like never before with Guinevere, a female tribute that captures the essence of this iconic ’60s and ’70s group.
When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17
"Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws"
What: Experience holiday delight with Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws, a heartwarming and action-packed dog spectacular featuring eight world class stunt dogs.
When: 2 p.m., Dec. 10
"Second Annual Come Home for The Holidays"
What: A Colonial Family Concert featuring members of the Berkshire music community hosted by The BTG Youth Chorus. Special appearances by Rev Tor, Gina Coleman, Ed Moran, Chantell McFarland and Mike Wartella with The Shire Mountain Holiday Band.
When: 2 p.m., Dec. 17
"The Wizards of Winter"
What: Join The Wizards of Winter as they embark on a musical journey in search of the true meaning of holidays performing their rock opera.
When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22
"New Year’s Eve with Max Creek"
What: A special performance by Max Creek.
When: 8 p.m., Dec. 31