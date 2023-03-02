PITTSFIELD – Women’s voices will be strong and clear this summer at Berkshire Theatre Group.
Four plays by women about women — Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means To Me” (May 18-June 3); Anna Ziegler’s “Photograph 51” (June 15-July 1); Christine Lahti in the world premiere of her autobiographical solo show, “The Smile of Her” (July 12-29); and another world premiere, “On Cedar Street,” a musical by Emily Mann (book), Lucy Simon and Carmel Dean (music), and Susan Birkenhead (lyrics) — are slated for BTG’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.
“I