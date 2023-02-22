3 art exhibitions to view online or in-person in The Berkshires in March

It won't matter if March arrives "like a lion" or "like a lamb" if you're avoiding its blustery winds by viewing one of these art shows.
Whether viewing photojournalist Gillian Jones' online exhibition from the comfort of your home or taking in a show in-person at the galleries of the Berkshire Botanical Garden or Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon's Rock, there's plenty of art to occupy your time, should you be waiting for more spring-like weather.
'BECOMING A PARENT TO MY MOM'
What: Curated from hundreds of images, photojournalist Gillian Jones creates a portrait of her beloved mother, Rita, who suffered from dementia for nearly five years before her death in May 2021.
The images were taken daily, as Jones documented her daily experiences with her mother and her experiences of her journey as her mother's caregiver: numerous stays in hospitals and nursing homes, doctor's appointments, home care with professional caregivers at her home in North Adams and her mother's home in Williamstown, to her mother's death in a nursing home. It is an effort to shine light on the topics of aging, caregiving, and death, Jones writes.
"Photojournalists are often criticized for documenting the more difficult aspects of life that are hard for us to see. Some are even accused of being insensitive. But to do their job effectively they must be empathetic," she says in an artist's statement. "To document the journey of my mother’s dementia, from a year-long stint in a nursing home to her death, was a gift to share with others. In addition to photos, which I shared primarily on social media,"
Online: umass.edu/fineartscenter/Hampden/GillianJones/Exhibition (Hampden Gallery, Fine Arts Center, University of Massachusetts — Amherst.)
Who: Gillian Jones
On view: Through June 1
'THE VIEW FROM HERE'
What: Community Access to the Arts and Berkshire Botanical Garden present “The View from Here,” an exhibit of nature-inspired paintings and drawings by artists with disabilities.
“In their vibrant paintings and drawings, CATA artists with disabilities share their perspectives on nature and our beautiful Berkshires landscape," Margaret Keller, CATA executive director, said in a news release. "Exhibits like this bring CATA’s mission to life: Artists with disabilities get to share their talents with the wider community and draw us into their life experiences through vibrant works of art.”
Berkshire Botanical Garden Executive Director Thaddeus Thompson added, "When we had a similar show last year of the work of CATA artists, it was a highlight of our very busy season,” Thompson said. “This has become a deeply meaningful partnership for us, and we cannot wait to see the artwork for this show.”
The exhibit includes 30-plus paintings and drawings of botanical studies, landscapes, and abstract paintings, each ranging widely in stylistic expression and scale of size.
All works are professionally matted, framed, and available for sale, with proceeds supporting commissions for the individual artists.
Where: Leonhardt Galleries, Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge
On view: March 3-26
Opening reception: 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, March 9. Free. Please RSVP at CATAarts.org/BBG2023
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Information: berkshirebotanical.org
'DURATION OF STATUS'
What: As a Chinese artist living and working in the United States, Tongji Philip Qian is intrigued by the juxtaposition between “America” and “elsewhere.” His works attempt to earn his membership in this country following movements commonly associated with Conceptualism and Post-Minimalism while anchoring a distance that recalls his identity as a foreign-born artist. This exhibition, in two galleries, showcases primarily works on paper from the past two years such as graphite and pigment marker drawings, etchings, and woodblock prints. Other mediums in the presentation vary, but include leather structures and painted wooden panels.
“I am more interested in duration and efficiency rather than time and productivity," Qian said in a news release. "I think I know when to not create work, and I make sure I do not. Once a sense of urgency emerges, wherever it may come from, I know what to do.”
Where: Hillman-Jackson Gallery, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington
Who: Tongji Philip Qian
On view: Through March 31
More information: simons-rock.edu