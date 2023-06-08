3 small gallery shows to see in the Berkshires during June

Sometimes, the best place to view contemporary art isn't in a major museum.
Small private galleries have the ability to offer up new works by contemporary artists, big and small, well-known and unknown. Here in the Berkshires, we have a vast variety of galleries offering up artists working in a multitude of mediums. Offered here is a just a sampling of shows being offered by small art galleries in June.
BERNAY FINE ARTS OPENS 5TH ANNUAL 'LINES AND COLORS' SHOW
What: "Lines and Colors"
Who: Diane Ayott, Susan Dory, Warren Isensee, Erik Johnson, Hideyo Okamura, Dana Piazza and Audrey Stone
Where: Bernay Fine Art, 296 Main St., Great Barrington
On view: June 10-July 9
Opening reception: 4-6 p.m., June 10
Gallery Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Information: 413-645-3421, bernayfineart.com
NORTH LOOP GALLERY CELEBRATES FIRST EXHIBIT OF SEASON
What: "Patterning," a group show in which the artists consider pattern across a range of media, forging new connections between textile and painting, ceramic, and printmaking.
Who: Lauren Luloff, Joiri Minaya, Alyssa Sakina Mumtaz, Padma Rajendran, Aparna Sarkar, Benedict Scheuer and Pallavi Sen.
Where: North Loop Gallery, 112 Water St., Williamstown
On view: June 10-July 16
Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. June 10
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Information: northloop.art
AT FUTURE LAB(S), AN EXHIBITION OF HARMONIOUS WORKS
What: "JUNO," an exhibition of dynamically-silhouetted landscapes and anthropological collages
Who: Sarah Adam and Ian Babylon
Where: Future Lab(s) Gallery, 43 Eagle St., North Adams
On view: Through June 24
Closing reception: 5-8 p.m. June 24
Information: facebook.com/FutureLabsGallery