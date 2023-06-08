<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
THE BIG TO DO

3 small gallery shows to see in the Berkshires during June

WI To Be Clear.34765.jpg

Warren Isensee's "To Be Clear" will be on view at Bernay Fine Art as part of "Lines and Color."

Sometimes, the best place to view contemporary art isn't in a major museum. 

Small private galleries have the ability to offer up new works by contemporary artists, big and small, well-known and unknown. Here in the Berkshires, we have a vast variety of galleries offering up artists working in a multitude of mediums. Offered here is a just a sampling of shows being offered by small art galleries in June.

BERNAY FINE ARTS OPENS 5TH ANNUAL 'LINES AND COLORS' SHOW

What: "Lines and Colors" 

Who: Diane Ayott, Susan Dory, Warren Isensee, Erik Johnson, Hideyo Okamura, Dana Piazza and Audrey Stone

Where: Bernay Fine Art, 296 Main St., Great Barrington

On view: June 10-July 9

Opening reception: 4-6 p.m., June 10

Gallery Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Information: 413-645-3421, bernayfineart.com

Benedict Scheuer, Meditation on August 31, 2022, 2022, hand dyed 8mm Habotai silk, 45 x 22.5 in, courtesy of the artist.jpeg

Benedict Scheuer's "Meditation on August 31, 2022" is part of "Patterns" at North Loop Gallery.

NORTH LOOP GALLERY CELEBRATES FIRST EXHIBIT OF SEASON

What: "Patterning," a group show in which the artists consider pattern across a range of media, forging new connections between textile and painting, ceramic, and printmaking.

Who: Lauren Luloff, Joiri Minaya, Alyssa Sakina Mumtaz, Padma Rajendran, Aparna Sarkar, Benedict Scheuer and Pallavi Sen.

Where: North Loop Gallery, 112 Water St., Williamstown

On view: June 10-July 16

Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. June 10

Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Information: northloop.art 

AT FUTURE LAB(S), AN EXHIBITION OF HARMONIOUS WORKS 

FutureLabs.jpg

"JUNO," a show featuring the works of Sarah Adam and Ian Babylon at Future Lab(s) Gallery in North Adams, runs through June 24. 

What: "JUNO," an exhibition of dynamically-silhouetted landscapes and anthropological collages

Who: Sarah Adam and Ian Babylon

Where: Future Lab(s) Gallery, 43 Eagle St., North Adams

On view: Through June 24

Closing reception: 5-8 p.m. June 24

Information: facebook.com/FutureLabsGallery

Jennifer Huberdeau can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229. On Twitter: @BE_DigitalJen

Tags

Features Editor

Jennifer Huberdeau is The Eagle's features editor. Prior to The Eagle, she worked at The North Adams Transcript. She is a 2021 Rabkin Award Winner, 2020 New England First Amendment Institute Fellow and a 2010 BCBS Health Care Fellow.

