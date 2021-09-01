After a summer of art openings, picnics on the Tanglewood lawn, nights at the theater and dining al fresco, a stroll through one of the many outdoor sculpture shows on view in the Berkshires may be the right activity to help you unwind and ease into fall.
But don't wait too long to see them, as many of them will be gone by mid-October.
Please check with each venue for its current COVID-19 safety protocols before visiting.
'SculptureNow' at The Mount
“Art plus nature equals SculptureNow at the Mount,” Ann Jon, director of SculptureNow, said in a release about the show.
“SculptureNow," at The Mount offers 30 large-scale, outdoor sculptures made by national and international artists. The sculptures were inspired by a range of topics, and include interpretations of humans, animals and nature. Each sculpture is also amplified by the nature that surrounds it, whether it be a stream, an abundance of leaves or a ray of sunlight.
'SculptureNow'
Where: The Mount, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox
When: Through Oct. 13.
Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk, except early closing days, which can be found at edithwharton.org/calendar.
Admission: Self-guided tours are free. Artist-guided tours: $15, adults; $12, seniors 65 and over, children 11 to 18 and educational groups. Pre-registration is required for the artist tours on Sept. 15 and Oct. 10. Admission to The Mount not included.
Information: sculpturenow.org
All sculptures are outdoors on lawns and wood paths. Please dress appropriately. Interpretative material available onsite.
'Tipping the Balance' at Chesterwood
“Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine,” at Chesterwood, showcases the artist's abstract sculptures forged out of steel and stone. Each sculpture is a balancing act that plays with natural forces, gravity and kinetic energy.
“My sculpture operates on many levels and is open to a variety of interpretations,” Van Alstine said of his work. “I believe its power is generated by the juxtaposition of impure found objects, layers of association, symbolism and narrative.”
'Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine'
Where: Chesterwood, 4 Williamsville Road, Stockbridge
When: Through Oct. 25.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday.
Admission: Timed tickets required. Grounds-only: $10, adults; $5, members of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and youth, ages 13 to 21; $9 seniors, $8 military; free for Chesterwood members and children under 13. Collections, grounds and studio: $20 adult; $18 seniors, $15, military and veterans; $10, ages 13 to 21 and National Trust members; free for members and children under 13. Historic landscape and contemporary sculpture show tour available on Sundays and on the first Friday of the month at 3 p.m. Tour included in ticket price.
Information: chesterwood.org
'Land of Enchantment' at Norman Rockwell Museum
A phoenix rises from the ashes. A mystical cat stalks its prey. A dragon withers after being downed by an arrow. These 3-dimensional, life-size sculptures, inspired by mythology, fairy tales and fantastical heroes and villains, are just a few on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum. The sculptures, spread across the museum’s 36-acre campus, are part of a juried exhibition created to complement the ongoing museum exhibition "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration."
“This is a great opportunity for the museum to support our creative community,” said Thomas Mesquita, curator of "Land of Enchantment." "It has been an incredible exhibition to bring to life, and we are so excited to welcome visitors and families to explore the grounds in a new exciting way.”
'Land of Enchantment'
Where: Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road, Stockbridge
When: Through Oct. 31.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday through Tuesday.
Admission: Included with museum admission. $20, adults: $20, $18, seniors and veterans; $10, college students; Active Military, Children (18 and under): Free; Seniors and Veterans: $18
Information: nrm.org
'Ground/work' at The Clark Art Institute
The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute's first outdoor sculpture exhibit, “Ground/work,” hosts sculptures that were made specifically for the museum's 140-acre campus and interact with the nature around them. Opened in October 2020, the show includes installations by international artists Kelly Akashi, Nairy Baghramian, Jennie C. Jones, Analia Saban, Haegue Yang and Eva LeWitt.
“What I like about this site is that when you come onto the path, when you look down you can see some really hard lines from the modern [museum] building, but there’s also the horizon; there’s the trees,” LeWitt said in a September 2020 interview with The Eagle. “There’s a little bit of everything in equal amounts — the sky, the sun and the landscape. I wanted to put these pretty and rigid man-made materials out in this landscape and see how the atmosphere would interact with them.”
'Ground/work'
Where: The Clark Art, 225 South St. Williamstown
When: Through Oct. 17.
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. (Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5.)
Admission: Access to the museum grounds is free. Museum admission: $20; free for anyone 21 and under, students with a valid I.D. and members.
Information: clarkart.edu/microsites/ground-work/exhibition
'Taking Flight' at the Berkshire Botanical Garden
“Taking Flight,” curated by renowned collector Beth Rudin DeWood, features a collection of outdoor sculptures made by emerging artists including Concha Martinez Barreto, Tracey Emin, Peter Gerakaris, Rachel Owens, Immi Storrs and Ian Swordy.
“The Garden's sculpture exhibition is inspired by birds and showcases six notable artists, each offering a unique expression of the ‘Taking Flight’ theme,” Robin Parow, director of marketing communications, said. “The exhibit contains 10 sculptures that dive deep into the meaning of taking flight, including atypical and thought-provoking examples.”
'Taking Flight'
Where: Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge
When: Through Oct. 31.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
Admission: $15; $14, seniors; free for members and children under 12. Free on Tuesdays.
Information: berkshirebotanical.org