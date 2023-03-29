7 upcoming and ongoing Berkshires gallery shows to view in April

Spring has arrived and with it comes new beginnings — flowers are blooming, baby animals are arriving and new art is on gallery walls.
Now is the time to get outside, listen to the song birds, fill your lungs with fresh air and take in one of these seven upcoming or ongoing shows at small galleries around the Berkshires.
'Nest/Emerge'
What: Elizabeth Cohen, a potter from Wellesley, explores cycles of birth, life and death, growth and decay, rhythm and change with her work using hand-thrown porcelain, mulberry paper, wasp nests, and other materials found in nature, In "Nest/Emerge" she explores relationships between natural and imagined forms through layers and patterns.
Where: Center House Leonhardt Galleries, Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge
On view: Through April 30
Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m. March 31
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Information: 413-298-3926, berkshirebotanical.org
'The Birds and the Bs'
What: Spring group showing of works featuring unprecedented depictions of nature: birds, bees, butterflies and more. Works include those of Stephanie Anderson, Mike Glier, Sabrina Marques, Phil Knoll and Hunt Slonem.
Where: Bernay Fine Art, 296 Main St., Great Barrington
On view: April 1-30
Artists opening reception: 4 to 6 p.m.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Information: 413-645-3421, bernayfineart.com
'Mass MoMA: Artists of the Berkshires and Pioneer Valley' and 'Crash Bend Slap Kiss'
What: In the Gatehouse Gallery, "Mass MoMA," curated by LABspace's Ellen Letcher and Julie Torres features the work for 40 artists: Yura Adams, Reed Anderson, Susannah Auferoth, Richard Britell, Donnabelle Casis, Brantner Deatley, Shoshana Deatley, Carol Diehl, Katharine Dufault, Grigori Fateyev, Jacob Fossum, Jared Gelormino, Sean Greene, GUZMAN, Brece Honeycutt, Wayne Hopkins, Jane Hudson, Susan Jennings, Philip Knoll, Seth Koen, Ellie Kreischer, Zohar Lazar, Sharon Ligorner, Sue Muskat, Cassi Namoda, Barbara Neulinger, Sara Farrell Okamura, Hideyo Okamura, Mark Olshansky, Kristen Palazzo, Ron Ronan, Alexander Ross, Karin Schaefer, Katy Schneider, Katia Santibañez, Julie Shapiro, James Siena, Shira Toren, Cathy Wysocki and Geoffrey Young.
In the Garage Gallery, "Crash Bend Slap Kiss" features new works alongside recent sculptures featuring found items from the Berkshires and Hudson Valley by Haley Lauw of Portland, Ore., during their Hive Project Residency at the park.
Where: Gatehouse Gallery and Garage Gallery, TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road, West Stockbridge
On view: Weekends through April 30
Opening reception: 3 to 5 p.m. April 1
Gallery hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays
Information: turnparkart.com
'New Abstractions'
What: Artists Jane Hudson and Stephanie Boyd work in different media, but find their works connected through formal abstraction, space and volume.
Where: Spring Street Market and Cafe, 66 Spring St., Williamstown
On view: April 1 - June 17
Opening reception: 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 8
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday
Information: janehudsonpaintings.com, stephanieboydworks.com
ONGOING SHOWS IN THE BERKSHIRES
'Reuse/Revision'
What: Otis resident Celeste Watman's collages are composed of a variety of materials — photos from magazines, decorative paper, text and old books. According to a release, "Her work suggests narrative and interest in texture, image, juxtaposition, and marking. She combines different sizes of known forms in new configurations and situation."
Where: Knox Gallery, Monterey Library, 425 Main Road, Monterey
On view: Through April 29
Gallery hours: 7 to 9 p.m., Monday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday; 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Information: 413-528-3795, montereymasslibrary.org/knox-gallery-1
'Adore'
What: Group show of contemporary photographs, sculpture and mixed-media by emerging and world-renowned artists including: John Atchley, Valda Bailey, Saskia Boelsums, Neil Burnell, John Clarke, Fran Forman, Ormond Gigli, Greg Gorman, Yannis Davy Guibinga, Chuck Kelton, Eric Korenman, Lee Jeong Lok, Edward Merritt, Dennis Lee Mitchell, Anne Mourier, Jonathan Prince, Jeff Robb, Patrick Sansone, Cassandra Sohn, Rachael Talibart and JP Terlizzi.
Where: Sohn Fine Art, 69 Church St., Lenox
On view: Through May 14
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday
Information: 413-551-7353, sohnfineart.com
'unfinished: embracing the incomplete'
What: There’s something so intimate and compelling about unresolved, open-ended work. Work that is finished yet incomplete. A Berkshire Art Association group show of works-in-progress. Artists include: Karen Lee Bognar-Khan, Joan Burkhard, Carrie Jean Converse, Mary Beth Eldridge, Susan Geller, Marion Grant, Jill Gustavis, Ghetta Hirsch, Karen Kane, Mollie Jo Kellogg, Jayme Kurland, Katie Malone Smith, Robert Markey, Nate Massari, Sean McCusker, Mark Mellinger, Barbara Patton, Anita Plouffe, Colleen Quinn, Wilma Rifkin, Joan Rooks, Dawn Schober, Ilene Spiewak, Scott Taylor, Mark Tomasi, Peter Vacchina, Aidan White, Terry Wise and scrapp wenn.
Where: Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., Pittsfield
On view: Through April 7
Up next: Berkshire Art Association Fellowship Show opens April 13. Awards ceremony 3 to 5 p.m. April 15.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
Information: berkshireartassociation.org