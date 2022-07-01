<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

'ABCD' examines the pressures put on public schools to perform well on standardized tests

Play inspired by real standardized-test cheating scandals

Cast of ABCD

The cast of "ABCD," top row, left to right, Pearl Shin, Torée Alexandre, Juri Henley-Cohn, Justin Ahdoot, Melvin Abston and Brandon St. Clair. Bottom row, left to right, Chavez Ravine and Maribel Martinez.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

PITTSFIELD — In the spring of 2012, nearly 100 students at Stuyvesant High School, a prestigious public high school in New York’s Battery Park City, were implicated in a cheating scandal on standardized New York State Regents exams. To a degree, the scandal came as no surprise to students at the school who had been complaining for years about rampant cheating.

Modal

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all