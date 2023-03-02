Does your health suffer from being too busy? Mass MoCA artist-in-residence Alison Pebworth is working on a 'cultural cure' in her North Adams studio

NORTH ADAMS — The headline of a 1925 article in The New York Times declares: "Americanitis is accused of wasting many lives."
The author, Dr. William Sadler, said that "Americanitis" was a group of potentially deadly but preventable conditions — high blood pressure, hardening of the arteries, heart attack, nervous exhaustion and even insanity — that stemmed from U.S. culture. They resulted from, he wrote in 1925, "the tension, the incessant drive of American culture, the excited strain of the American temperament."
Americans he wrote, were not getting enough rest, had too much stress, rushed meals and instead of slowing down, turned to medications to calm their nerves, settle their stomachs and help them sleep. In other words, Americans were too busy being busy.
When artist Alison Pebworth came across the term while researching a project, she was intrigued.
"I was like 'wow, I suffer from Americanitis, and I bet a lot of other people think so too,'" she recalled. The antidote she sees: a cultural apothecary. Pebworth is exploring what exactly that could look like as a yearlong artist-in-residence at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.
"Really, the concept was just a space where people of all walks of life can kind of intersect and come together to talk about cultural ills," she said. "And ultimately, I want to be able to have artists identify their own cultural ills, and create remedies and to kind of address these things."
Pebworth — whose work often explores what it means to be American and combines painting, installation and social interaction — moved to North Adams in the fall from San Francisco for the residency.
When Mass MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds heard about Pebworth's cultural apothecary idea, she thought it was brilliant, she said.
"She has a real, voracious curiosity that is authentic about human beings and different walks of life that are utterly not related to her own walk of life," Edmunds said. "And [she is] an artist who wants to be in dialogue with that, and then find how does a conversation turn into a vessel? How does a person's concern about the world turn into some element inside of a painting? … That authentic interest in finding points of learning together that she then can, I will call it weave into, pieces of pottery or remedies, or an elixir to create a composite portrait of a cultural apothecary at a moment in the 21st century, that we probably need one more than we ever have before."
She added, "It's not about being anesthetized. It's about being compassionate. It's about extending a remedy for what ails us as a way of caring about a stranger."
Pebworth's work is expected to be exhibited in Mass MoCA sometime next year, Edmunds said.
The current apothecary project has roots in Pebworth's previous work. For eight months, she traveled the U.S. in a tent for her "Looking for Lost America" project.
"I decided to go across the country looking for lost history," she said. Stories she gathered were incorporated into painted banners, and starting in 2010, she took the banners on a two-year research and exhibition project, "Beautiful Possibility."
One large banner is a painted map of the U.S. with contemporary borders removed and replaced with the names of native territories. Overlaid on top are major U.S. highways. "A NEO-PILGRIM'S ROAD MAP TO LOST AMERICA!" it says at the top.
"You could kind of locate where you are by the highway system, but it would place you in whatever native territory you're in," Pebworth said in late January while sitting at a table in her studio space, a storefront on Eagle Street in downtown North Adams. The banners, including the large map, hung on the walls around her.
In her two-year tour, she took the hand-painted banners to display in various places across the country, including museums, artist-run spaces, and centers on Native American tribal lands. While traveling, she also surveyed people about Americanitis, and is now working with a statistician on the survey and updating it. She plans to put it out again for people to weigh in questions like: What are your cultural ailments and how are you dealing with them?
"When you think of the proliferation of CVS and Walgreens on every corner, to think about the idea of a cultural apothecary where people actually sat down and talked to one another about what ails them is a good way to really actually share our knowledge, but also have a better understanding of one another and realize, we all are more similar than we think we're all suffering from shame, or guilt or some other form (of ailment) ... I feel just the act of doing that is the cure."
Connecting with the North Adams community was part of why she chose to put her studio in an Eagle Street storefront.
At February's First Friday event, she was offered free drawings to people who came into her studio. And she's working on ways to bring more people into her artistic process.
Artist Alison Pebworth is creating a "cultural apothecary" in her Eagle Street studio during her yearlong artist residency at Mass MoCA.
"I do want to build an environment to make it inviting for many different people and explore different ways of how to invite people in and not and to reduce the intimidation sometimes people have with art and art processes," she said, "and to see that this is really like an homegrown process that everybody can be a part of shaping."