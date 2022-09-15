A comic tale of love and disability comes to Barrington Stage in "All of Me"

PITTSFIELD — Romance takes many forms, but some love stories have a hard time making it to the stage.
"All of Me" is, in many ways, a classic romantic comedy. Alfonso meets Lucy. They like each other, but their families disapprove of their relationship. But in this play, the characters, like the actors, are wheelchair users. Lucy and Alfonso also use text-to-speech technology (TTS) that “talks” out loud through a synthetic voice.
A play that deals not only with disability, but with class and race, could come across to audiences as a bit heavy. But Laura Winters, the playwright, worked to have these issues play a part, without overshadowing the romantic plot.
“I think that there's nothing that's sadder than showing up to a play that feels like a public service announcement,” said Winters. “I think this play will educate people, but it doesn't feel like we set out to educate people. We set out to tell a funny, warm story with dark moments and romance.”
Comedy is used in these darker moments, when other characters see the two leads only through their disabilities.
At one point in the play, the two main characters, Alfonso and Lucy, are flirting with each other when a stranger interrupts to offer his help.
The actors behind the characters, Danny J. Gomez and Madison Ferris, who are wheelchair users just like their characters, said that was a scene inspired by their lives. Any time they stop in a public place for more than 90 seconds, someone will seek to help them.
Lucy makes fun of the stranger by asking him if he knows a producer of "The Bachelor." “It felt very cathartic to watch Lucy troll this guy. It's a little awkward, uncomfortable, but it's mainly funny,” said Ferris.
Winters said it was important to have characters possess a sense of humor.
“Often, disabled characters don't get to be funny. A lot of plot lines are extremely sad. Or, as the people call it, ‘inspiration porn.’ It was really important to me that they just get to be funny, like all the other non-disabled characters have gotten to be for the last 1,000 years of plays,” she said.
Winters said that having more than one character with a disability is key. “Now there’s two people. Which automatically means that no one has to be the full representation of that identity,” she said.
The use of text-to-speech devices in the play needed a lot of thought, according to Winters. “Our sound designer, Matt Otto, has also been working on the play for like three or four years now. Lucy's voice is a bit the worst sounding, because [her family doesn't] have as much money. Alfonso has this very clear kind of beautiful voice,” she said.
Originally, the team thought to have the actors type their sentences, but TTS users they consulted told them they could pre-record the voices to help with the play's timing.
Still, it leaves the actors plenty to play with, as they choose when to say their lines and use nonverbal communication.
For Gomez, using these devices introduced him to a different way of acting. “It's all about your emotion, your physicality, your facial expression. It’s a great learning tool that just opened up a whole different type of acting,” said Gomez.
Gomez said using TTS makes him have to pay more attention. “I hear this voice coming out of here. Yeah, but what are her mannerisms showing me? Our chairs are actual characters as well. The way that she scoots around her house, or the way we scoot around each other. It's all a language in itself,” he said.
Ferris thinks that more stories about people with disabilities lie ahead. “I think it just starts off with one or two people trying it out,” she said.
In 2017, Ferris was the first actress who used a wheelchair to play a lead in a Broadway production. “It was really unheard of when I did 'The Glass Menagerie.' Newspapers were writing about it. It was such a novelty.”
For Gomez, including people with disabilities enriches theater.
“We're curious about other people's experiences," Gomez said. But when a new love story seems like all the others, what's gained? "For people who aren't familiar with disability, they see this and they're like, ‘Oh, my God, it's different. ... Now I see through the lens of a disabled person.' We have to normalize those things."
ONSTAGE
What: "All Of Me," by Laura Winters. Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe.
With Maggie Bofill, Jack Fellows, Madison Ferris, Danny J. Gomez, Leah Hocking and Alexandra Seal.
Who: Barrington Stage Company
Where: Boyd-Quinson Stage, 30 Union St., Pittsfield
When: Sept. 21 - Oct. 9
Performances: 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m., Saturdays; 3 p.m., Sundays
Tickets: $29 - $59
Reservations and more information: 413-499-5446, barringtonstageco.org
COVID protocols: Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.