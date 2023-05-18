Artist Anastasia Traina's 'Alchemy and Innocents' exhibition inspired by a visit to the Berkshire Botanical Garden

STOCKBRIDGE — Collaboration has long been a part of Anastasia Traina’s art.
As a model, an actor and a writer of plays and films she usually worked with other artists to share ideas, fine-tune details, and bring imaginary scenes to life. One could say her latest project does the same, except this time the collaboration started with a cricket.
Specifically, a cricket she met a few years ago while taking a closer look at a tubular flower at the Berkshire Botanical Garden.
“It was looking at me and I was looking at it, and it told me there is a world here to explore,” she said.
This curiosity and willingness to look closer led her to study botanical drawing. Many of her recent works are now part of her show, “Alchemy and Innocents” at the Garden’s Leonhardt Galleries until June 25. It includes her naturalistic closely observed images of plant life, often with her own mythical creations, expressed in drawings, watercolors, and in a nod to her polymathic interest in new challenges, glass sculpture.
The largest images are from a children’s book Traina is developing about small mythical creatures that live right beneath our feet. She describes it as a kind of “Spoon River Anthology” of different critters, like a flying bug who lives on a digitalis plant, in a scene where the medicinal and healing properties of the plant are imagined as a spa for other insects. Another features a small beetle that lives on a lotus pad in a meditative pose.
All the pieces in the show explore the value of deep looking, the kind engagement with nature encourages.
“You can look at a ladybug or a butterfly and just swoon over their beauty,” she said. “If you do that with humans, they think you’re weird.”
A lot can be noticed that way, like her series of watercolors about moths, which she finds “so extraordinary and underappreciated.” Her “Mothsters” series focuses on the colors and patterns of their wings and their intricate antennae rather than their reputation for ruining sweaters.
Nature for Traina is not just a subject to study but a means to escape. She singled out a particular drawing, a naturalistic image of ink cap mushrooms, insects, and ribbons. She said the work, “A Family Called, Strange,” was inspired by a walk in the woods with some visiting friends, who were grieving the recent loss of their father. They found some solace together, by looking to nature and telling stories while weathering powerful emotions of grief and the inevitability of change.
“For a moment we were taken away by nature,” she said.
Getting lost in the work, and not knowing where it will lead, led Traina to add new materials and techniques to her repertoire. The current show includes several glass sculptures, each a unique image of a rabbit/human hybrid in a meditative pose. One is of a figure that represents a classical god of beekeeping, which emerges from a mold of a honeycomb from a hive she keeps.
She likes the different physical presence glass creates compared to work on paper. “Glass feels like something suspended,” she said. “Like something you can keep.”
Her glass process begins with a wax model on which a silicon mold is shaped. The wax is melted out and the space is filled with different colors of glass. It goes into the kiln and when cooled is hand-polished and completed. It is a lengthy process that takes precise timing and a lot of trial and error (“I learned to be patient,” she said). And inevitably includes elements of luck like air bubbles and subtle variations in how the colors take shape.
This unpredictability — with materials or with collaborators — is part of the job. Traina said she began exploring nature when she and her husband moved from New York City to East Chatham, N.Y. and when she reached a point in her career where she felt like she was just trying to keep up.
“I felt I was losing my voice a little,” she said. “It was a whirlwind that was too fast for me. This is more my speed.”
And ironically, stepping back a little helped her reengage with her work. Earlier this year there was a staged reading of her latest play, “Seagulls on Sullivan Street,” in New York as it makes its way into production. She described the process as returning to what gets one into the arts in the first place, and that “it’s so easy to get lost” from those first inspirations.
She is working with actors and producers who she has known for the past 30 years. “We’ve lived connected lives together, and just to be this age and delve into the creative process is exciting again,” she said. “It’s pure and simple and about creating something bigger than ourselves.”
ON VIEW
What: "Alchemy and Innocents: Works by Anastasia Traina"
Where: Leonhardt Galleries, Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge
When: Through June 25
Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday
Admission: Free with garden admission
Information and tickets: 413-298-5355, berkshirebotanical.org