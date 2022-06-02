Andy Warhol spent most of his 1976 trip to Iran ordering room service. Brent Askari's new comedy puts a revolutionary in the room too

PITTSFIELD — Andy Warhol was fascinated with celebrities and the cult of personality that emerged around them.
The artist, film director and producer has yet to leave the public consciousness 35 years after his death. Would he be pleased to know the persona he created is still swathed in mystique? Still creating buzz? Has its own cult of personality?
At the moment, Warhol seems to be everywhere.
In March, Netflix released the new documentary series, "The Andy Warhol Diaries," bringing to life the journals and records he began keeping in 1968, shortly after an assassination attempt by radical feminist writer Valerie Solanas.
In May, the artist made headlines when one of his Marilyn Monroe paintings, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," became the most expensive work of American art ever sold. The painting, one of five Warhol made in 1964, sold at auction for $195 million.
He's also the subject of a world premiere play, "Andy Warhol in Iran," running June 2-25, on the St. Germain Stage at Barrington Stage Company's Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center.
Set in 1976, the play imagines events transpiring during Warhol's real life trip to Tehran. Warhol was invited to Iran by Fereydoun Hoveyda, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, to create a portrait of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's wife. Warhol met the Empress Farah Pahlavi, whom he took Polaroids of during his visit. He was accompanied by his manager Fred Hughes and Bob Colacello, Warhol's biographer and then editor of Warhol's Interview Magazine.
At the time, the Empress was amassing a major art collection for the museum she was creating, now the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art. Warhol was at the height of his career creating commissioned portraits of the rich and famous. Beyond the glitz and glamour and society of the Tehran Warhol was introduced to (when he left his hotel room) was a country seething with political unrest. Warhol would complete the commissioned works two years later and was scheduled to unveil them at an arts festival in Iran. But before the return trip could happen, a violent uprising, known today as the Iranian revolution, would overthrow the Shah and the monarchy.
"American Underground" playwright Brent Askari's new one-act comedy imagines Warhol's 1976 stay in Iran being interrupted by an encounter with a young revolutionary. It begins with Warhol, in his room at the Royal Tehran Hotel where he's ordering caviar ($9 for a half a pound) and talking on the phone, or rather, he's addressing the audience via the phone (he's preferred means of communication), bringing them up to speed as to how he's ended up in Iran, of the world as he knows it.
For Askari, this point in time was a pivotal one that tuned him into world events.
"I'm part Iranian. My father came over from Iran. I was living in Austin, Texas, at the time in the 70s as a kid and became aware of the Iranian revolution because we had a lot of relatives coming and staying with us," said Askari during a joint interview over Zoom with actors Henry Stram and Nima Rakhshanifar and director Skip Greer. "I think my cousins stayed with us for a year and even though I was pretty young, it raised the question of what's happening, what's going on. It had a big impact on me at a very impressionable age ... All these relatives had to leave their homes and come stay with us. It led me to want to explore the causes of the revolution."
As for Warhol, Askari has had a lifelong fascination with the artist.
"I think my first encounter was as a fan of the Velvet Underground. There was that first album by them with that iconic cover of the Warhol banana. I got really into reading books about him. I became really fascinated with The Factory. When the idea came to write something about Iran, this time period, in remembering that Warhol had come to Iran in 1976, I thought, that's something I want to do," he said.
The intersection of the early beginnings of the Iranian revolution and Warhol's visit in 1976 allowed Askari to imagine a series of events in which Warhol (Stram) comes face-to-face with Farhad (Rakhshanifar), an idealistic radical revolutionary. Farhad is there to kidnap Warhol, who he believes will make the world pay attention to what is happening in Iran. Warhol offers him money as he tries to talk his way out of the situation.
"We don't need that now — what we need is publicity. And that is where you come in. You see, Mr. Andy Warhol, we want our 15 minutes of fame."
Warhol offers him a role in one of his movies, promising to make him famous.
"I don't want to be famous," Farhad says. An astonished Warhol replies, "But ... everyone wants to be famous."
What could someone want more than fame, Warhol asks, still oblivious to the world at-large. The Iranian revolution, its beginnings and root causes, are still an enigma to many Americans.
"A lot of the content of this play is conversations and arguments I would have with my peers growing up. I grew up with both my parents and my grandparents also living in our house. My grandfather is really into poetry and a lot of Iranian culture is passed down to me. I was born here, so it felt like it was my responsibility to share this information with my peers growing up in America and having those tough conversations," Rakhshanifar said. "So that's something about this play that really spoke to me and I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to layout some of this Iranian history for audiences and to be able to fill in some of those gaps."
Stram, who recently appeared on HBO's "Gilded Age" and directed BSC's "Eleanor" last summer, wanted to be part of the play from his first reading of the script.
"I fell in love with the play when I read it, which is so rare for me," Stram said. "I found it so compelling that I wanted to audition."
Crafting a version of Warhol for the stage is more challenging than just putting on one of his iconic wigs, he said.
"I have always been aware of Andy Warhol, but until this project came up, I hadn't been very tuned into him," Stram said. "Right now is a particularly rich time to find stuff about him. There is that incredible documentary about the diaries that is on Netflix. There's a really beautiful profound show at the Brooklyn Museum about the connection to his religion, his family, his churchgoing habits and his spiritual life. It just led me to so much research ..."
Stram found he could learn just about anything about Warhol, watching video clip after video clip, in which Warhol reveals things like his favorite TV show ("I Dream of Jeannie"). But, Stram said, there comes a point when you have to stop the research and "find the person behind the affect."
"It's kind of startling how limited in a certain way that affect was — in the way he spoke, in the way he avoided emotion, the flatness of the delivery," Stram said. "That couldn't be sustained for an hour and a half. You've got to find a way to modulate that. You've got to find a way to translate the affect so it gets communicated to an audience."
Geer described the play as "a beautiful piece that grabs your guts. It's very funny but it also just flows from page to page."
"As a kid, part of what got me through life was the notion that everything is beautiful. This idea that everything is beautiful is a constant mantra that helps me through the tough times," he said. "So, I was immediately drawn to what I understood of Andy Warhol because of that. The other thing that I have learned in my adult years, I have always been fascinated by the practical application of philosophy and politics when it comes down to human beings ... Taking those two things together and putting them in this play, it was a great departure part for me and I was very interested to see what was going to happen in this interaction.
Stram added that he appreciates the characters, especially Warhol, are allowed to learn as the play moves forward.
"I think one of the beautiful things about this play, that hopefully by the end the kind of aphoristic wise cracks Andy makes about art and everything else are earned and you see that its a very deep thing he's saying," he said. "That it's not just, 'Everything is this' and Everything is that.' It's not that easy. This play allows a human interaction to fill in the missing pieces of Andy's thinking and you see how deeply he believes it and how he learns something about his own convictions through Farhad and through this interaction."