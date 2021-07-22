PITTSFIELD — As Herman Melville spun his tale of the great white whale while gazing at the snow-covered Mount Greylock from his Arrowhead studio, so too have Guild of Berkshire Artists' members taken inspiration from the lush Berkshires landscape.
The Guild of Berkshire Artists will host a two-day art show and sale at Arrowhead, the home of Herman Melville, 780 Holmes Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, in the barn and outdoors under a large white tent. Forty Guild artists will be are exhibiting works in oil, watercolor, acrylics, stained glass, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media and wood working.The show is free and open to the public and there will be a reception on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Those attending the show will be greeted by Mellie, a life-size mascot crafted from straw by Carol Kelly and a team of Guild members. The show will include a number of nautical-themed works, including "The Old Fisherman," acrylic on canvas by Ilene Richard. and "Wind," a sculpture by Palma Fleck-Spina. Works depicting the natural beauty of the Berkshires include: "Hancock Shaker Village Round Barn," a watercolor by Adrian Holmes and "Marion’s Meadow", by Anne Wickham Smith. Three-dimensional works in the show include stained-glass works by Chevonne Ariss, ceramics by Margie Skaggs and ML Kammel and wood bowls by Howard Greenhalgh.
For more information on the Guild of Berkshire Artists, visit berkshireartists.org