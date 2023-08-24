STOCKBRIDGE — In May 1970, British illustrator Ralph Steadman flew in from London to meet up with brash, radical journalist Hunter S. Thompson to cover the Kentucky Derby for Scanlan’s Monthly.
spotlight
ART REVIEW
ART REVIEW: Hunter S. Thompson and Ralph Steadman met at the Kentucky Derby in 1970. 'Ride The Thunder' looks back at their lifelong collaboration and friendship
Jennifer Huberdeau is the features editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229. On Twitter: @BE_DigitalJen