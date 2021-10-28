One Florida residents' junk is this artist's treasure, now on display in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Misa Chappell likes to take hikes in Florida, and she often doesn't come home empty handed. “Along the way, I find so many things," she said. “I find something, and I'm like ... I could paint it."

Mushrooms, wooden stumps and other found objects have become part of her recent art exhibition, "Misty Mountain Hop," at Common Folk Artist Collective's space on Holden Street and in a display window on Main Street.

"Misty Mountain Hop," on display now through Nov. 6, is not a typo, Chappell said; it's a reference to a Led Zeppelin song. Chappell, lead curator at Common Folk, often uses song titles for her shows. “I have a lot of music going through my head when I make art," she said.

Inside Common Folk on Holden Street, one wall is full of Chappell's colorful paintings, mostly of feminine faces, on pieces of wood. In building a cabin on Florida Mountain, Chappell and her husband had leftover wood scraps, and she noticed the knots in the wood.

"There's no way I'd throw them away," she said. Those knots are incorporated into the pieces. The wood pieces are tongue and groove, so some paintings hang connected as diptychs or triptychs (artwork made in two or three parts, respectively). The paintings, a celebration of "the divine feminine," have a dream-like and psychedelic quality to them.

The second half of the exhibition is housed in a Main Street display window. Similar paintings hang on the wall and brightly painted mushrooms line the window. They are found polypore or shelf mushrooms, Chappell said. “Everyone loves mushrooms, including myself," Chappell said.

Painted mushrooms also cover a nativity scene, including the roof of its stable.

A vase holds brightly painted bunches of plants: goldenrod, prunella and elecampane. “Those are all medicinal plants I'd gather for a tea or tincture,” said Chappell, who is a student at Blazing Star Herbal School in Conway. Her herbal interests appear in the paintings, too. Some have herbs like mugwort incorporated into them.

The display is also full of found objects. A statue of one of the wise men with the head broken off became a vase for collected plants. “I work with a lot of accidents," she said.

A wooden rocking horse is painted with floral designs and its mane colored pink. A neighbor gave Chappell the rocking horse and other objects she used.

"I've gained a reputation for collecting junk," she said with a laugh, pointing to the 1970s nativity scene she said a neighbor gave her. “I’m attracted to the life, the history of an object."