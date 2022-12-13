Barrington Stage Company will open 2023 season with 'Cabaret'

PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company will open its 2023 season with a new production of "Cabaret," the Tony Award-winning musical, on the Boyd-Quinson Stage.
The production, directed by Artistic Director Alan Paul, will run June 14 through July 8, with opening night scheduled for June 18.
“I am always amazed at how 'Cabaret' manages to speak to our time, making it one of the most remarkable and resilient works of American musical theatre,” said Paul in a news release. He succeeds founding artistic director Julianne Boyd, who retired at the close of the 2022 season. “As the U.S. experiences a rise in acts of virulent anti-Semitism, it seemed an appropriate time for our audiences to revisit this enduring classic. It’s also an opportunity in my first season to celebrate one of the shows that helped establish the legacy of this theatre company.”
Six additional shows for the 2023 season will be announced in coming weeks. Casting and the creative team for "Cabaret" also will be announced in the near future.
Season tickets are available at barringtonstageco.org/seasontix.