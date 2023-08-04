PITTSFIELD — Brian Friel's “Faith Healer” has been on director Julianne Boyd’s short list for some time.

So when Alan Paul, her successor as artistic director at Barrington Stage Company, reached out and asked if she’d be interested in returning this season to direct a play at the theater she founded 29 years ago, she seized the opportunity.

Her production, which officially opens Saturday, Aug. 5, after a series of previews that began Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the St. Germain Stage in BSC’s Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center on Linden Street. The play is scheduled to run through Aug. 27.

“Faith Healer” is the first Friel play BSC has produced and it reunites Boyd with three veteran BSC associate artists — actors Christopher Innvar, Mark H. Dold and Gretchen Egolf, who co-starred with Innvar in BSC’s 2008 production of Noel Coward's “Private Lives.”

Structured as four monologues delivered by three characters — Frank Hardy (Innvar), an itinerant healer who travels the Irish and Welsh countryside; his wife, Grace (Egolf); and his Cockney road manager, Teddy (Dold) — who each render differing accounts of their lives on the road and two consequential incidents in particular.

If you’re thinking of “Rashomon” as a model, don’t.

“Rashomon,” a 1950 film from late Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, comprises four different accounts of the murder of a man and the rape of his wife.

There is no crime here. “Faith Healer” is about “different versions [of events] through which truth is seen as an approximation,” Boyd said. “For these characters, truth lands on their needs for survival.”

“Our truths are all different,” Innvar remarked.

The themes here, Boyd said, “are larger than the scope of the play. In many ways, Friel was questioning his own skills and abilities as an artist. I think we can all relate to this.”

Friel, who was born in Northern Ireland and died there in 2015 at the age of 86, was a well-educated prodigious playwright whose work explores cultural themes within the framework of family, cultural tradition, myths and the frequently tangled ways in which mythmaking and narrative shape history and cultural identity.

Among Friel’s better known plays are “Philadelphia, Here I Come!” “Dancing at Lughnasa,” “Molly Sweeney,” “Aristocrats” and “Translations,” as well as adaptations of Ibsen’s “Hedda Gabler” and Chekhov’s ”Uncle Vanya” and “The Bear,” a short Chekhov play.

“Faith Healer,” with James Mason as Frank Hardy, premiered in Boston in February 1979 and moved to Broadway two months later where it had a brief — 20 performances — run. The play’s first production in Ireland was August 1980 at the famed Abbey Theatre. The first London production in 1981 starred Patrick McNee, Helen Mirren and Stephen Lewis.

The play is an undeniable workout for its actors.

“As an actor, you just have to push it forward,” Dolds said in a joint interview with Boyd, Innvar and Egolf. The actors never appear onstage together in any combination, but his familiarity with Innvar and Egolf, onstage and off — there is 20 years of history among them — has made his work flow more smoothly.

Teddy’s monologue is the third in the play so, Dold said, “it’s somewhat liberating. So much already has been said. So much of the color already is on the canvas.” Teddy may seem the outsider but, Dold said, “I believe my truth is the truth.”

Innvar describes Frank’s journey through “Faith Healer” as “complicated and beautiful.”

In a biography of the character he was asked to write by Boyd — an exercise she used with each of her actors — Innvar sees Frank as having grown up in a “rough and tumble world.

“Like any great artist or athlete, he had a natural gift;” a gift, Innvar said, not only for healing but also destruction.

“He lives hard, drinks hard,” Innvar said. “He has the potential to heal people but his ability to exercise that gift also can kill people around him. He knows that and that is his greatest pain.”

For Egolf, Grace is more adept at allowing behavior than controlling it.

The issues surrounding Grace involve “how much we can control in life,” Egolf said; "finding the balance between intellectually understanding and giving over.”

The turbulence within Grace, Egolf said, has to do with the sharp adjustment someone in an intense relationship has to make when they suddenly are no longer in that relationship; the struggle she has being on her own as she comes out of an intense, co-dependent relationship.

Boyd and her actors agree that Friel’s language, its rhythms, is key to their work.

“His dialogue is music,” Dold said, speaking on everyone’s behalf. “When you get it wrong you can feel it in your gut. He gives it right to you. You just have to play the right notes; try to get out of the way and just let it be. The more of me I put in it, the more I get in the way.”

“You really can’t even change his words,” Boyd said. “It will throw his rhythms off.”

“Faith Healer” requires something of an audience that is increasingly rare — the ability to listen.

“The reward for an audience is in listening,” Boyd said. “We don't have to intellectually understand what’s happening. We just have to feel it.”

