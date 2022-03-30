Barrington Stage's Playwright Mentoring Project holding free performance April 9

PITTSFIELD — Following a two-year pandemic-caused hiatus, Barrington Stage Company's Playwright Mentoring Project is back with a spring tour that includes a free public performance at the Boyd-Quinson Stage, 30 Union St., 3 p.m., Saturday, April 9.
Registration to attend the free performance is required. To register, visit barringtonstageco.org/education-bsc. Those attending must be fully vaccinated and boosted or provide a negative COVID test taken within the last 12 hours. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. See updated COVID-19 safety protocols and requirements at barringtonstageco.org/safety.
“We are thrilled to have the Playwright Mentoring Project (PMP) return to live performances this year,” Jane O’Leary, director of education for Barrington Stage, said in a news release. “Now in our 22nd year, we find ourselves drawing strength from our values and mission as we adapt to this year’s challenges. Living through a pandemic brings so many uncertainties, and that's why we made the safety of our staff and participants our highest priority. But with the critical support from our clinical consultants, the community and our sponsors — not to mention a little luck — we have been able to bring back in-person rehearsals and performances after a two-year hiatus."
PMP Fest 2022 features plays created by Berkshire County youth based on their own experiences.
O'Leary added, "As ever, we're grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the youth of Berkshire County and are inspired by the stories that we're presenting. The themes this year have to do with perseverance, resilience and building a caring community. Working with PMP gives us hope for the future, and we salute the talent, bravery and resilience of this year’s cast and their mentors.”
Participating students are from the following schools: Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School, Drury High School, Eagle Educational Academy, Hoosac Valley High School, John T. Reid Middle School, Lee Middle and High School, Charles H. McCann Technical School, Mount Greylock Regional School, Pittsfield High School, Smith Vocational and Agricultural School, Taconic High School and Wahconah High School.
PMP Fest 2022 is sponsored by Kathleen and Neil Chrisman, with additional major support provided by Avangrid Foundation, Berkshire Bank, C.F. Adams Charitable Trust, The Feigenbaum Foundation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, InterAct for Change, Leon Lowenstein Foundation, Mass Cultural Council, Mill Town Capital and United Way Berkshires.