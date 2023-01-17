Barrington Stage's founding director Julianne Boyd retired in 2022. She returns in August to direct 'Faith Healer'

PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company founding director Julianne Boyd hasn't quite left the fold just yet.

She's on the summer schedule to direct a new production of "Faith Healer" by the Irish playwright Brian Friel. The production will feature associate artists Christopher Innvar as Frank Hardy, Mark H. Dold as Teddy, and Gretchen Egolf as Grace.

“Even though Julie is enjoying her retirement, we could not help but ask if she wanted to return to direct a play of her choice,” artistic director Alan Paul said in a statement. “So, we’re thrilled to present a Brian Friel play for the first time for BSC audiences. Friel’s brilliant and elegiac language with these three superb actors in Julie’s production will surely be a highlight of the 2023 season.”

The production will play from Aug. 1 through Aug. 27 on the St. Germain Stage at the Blatt Center for Performing Arts, 36 Linden St. Opening night is Aug. 5.

“I am thrilled to be directing Faith Healer, Brian Friel’s hauntingly beautiful play that has been on my short list for years — and I am excited to be reunited with three tremendously talented actors," Boyd said in a news release.

"Faith Healer," which originally premiered in 1979 at Boston’s Colonial Theatre, tells the story of the mysterious and charismatic Frank Hardy as he travels as a faith healer across the Welsh and Scottish countryside. A three-person play in four monologues, Frank, his wife, Grace, and his manager, Teddy, recount the same events from different perspectives.

Additional productions for the 2023 season will be announced soon. For more information and season tickets, visit barringtonstageco.org/seasontix.