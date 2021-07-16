Onstage

“Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey”

What: A new one woman show written by and starring Debra Ann Byrd, directed by Tina Packer.

When: Through July 25. 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Sundays.

Where: Roman Garden Theatre, Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble Street, Lenox

Tickets: $33.50-$67

Information: 413-637-3353, shakespeare.org

Content warning: This show discusses topics and personal stories of rape, abuse, and trauma. A gun / gunshot will occur on stage during this play.