PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company's "A Crossing: A Dance Musical" and Berkshire Theatre Group's "Nina Simone: Four Women," were the big winners this year at the fifth "Berkie" Awards.
The awards, presented by the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association at the Zion Luther Church on Nov. 15, were for outstanding achievements in theater productions in the Berkshires and its environs between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2021. J. Peter Bergman and Macey Levin hosted the event.
"A Crossing: A Dance Musical," was awarded the Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for a World Premier of a New Work, as well as awards for outstanding scenic design, choreography, sound design, ensemble performance, musical production and its director, Joshua Bergasse was honored for outstanding direction of a musical.
The Larry Murray Award for Community Service was awarded, jointly, to Julianne Boyd, founding and artistic director of Barrington Stage and Kate Maguire, Berkshire Theatre Group artistic director and CEO, for their roles in reviving live theatre in The Berkshires during the pandemic through their negotiations with Actors Equity Association.
Sasha Hutchings received the award for outstanding performance by a supporting actress in a play for Sephronia in BTG's "Nina Simone: Four Women." Castmate Darlesia Cearcy received the award for outstanding performance in a supporting actress in a musical for her role as Aunt Sarah in "Nina Simone."
Outstanding performance by a supporting actor in a play was given to James Barry, Letter Writer No. 1 in Chester Theatre Company's "Tiny Beautiful Things. Omar Nievas took home the award for outstanding performance by a supporting actor in a musical for his portrayal of Coyote in "A Crossing.
Outstanding performance by a lead actress in a musical went to Felicia Curry for Nina in "Nina Simone," while the award for lead actor went to Alan H. Green for Barrington Stage's "Who Could Ask For Anything More: The Songs of George Gershwin."
Debra Jo Rupp and Kathleen Carey tied for outstanding performance by a lead actress in a play. Rupp was honored for her roles of Susie and Iris in Barrington Stage's "Boca," and Carey for "Margie" in the Theater Barn's "Good People." Ephraim Birney took home the award for lead actor in a play for Chester in Barrington Stage's "Chester Bailey."
Harriet Harris and Steven Patterson shared the award for outstanding solo performance. Harris won for her portrayal of Eleanor Roosevelt in BSC's "Eleanor," Patterson for "Miss Gulch Returns! at Bridge Street Theatre.
Outstanding costume design was awarded BTG's "The Importance of Being Earnest" and Great Barrington Public Theatre's "Mr. Fullerton." "Chester Bailey" took home awards for Ron Lagomarsino's play direction and for lighting design. Berkshire Opera Festival's "Falstaff" received an award for outstanding production of fewer than six performances.