STOCKBRIDGE — Michael Beck, Berkshire Botanical Garden's Executive Director, is taking a sabbatical to spend two years in England, according to a press release.
Beck will accompany his husband — a corporate lawyer with expertise in the technology sector who is pursuing a career opportunity "across the pond" — from September through 2023.
During that time, Beck’s duties will be fulfilled by incoming Interim Executive Director Thaddeus Thompson. Thompson served as the Director of Institutional Advancement at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston. He is also a member of the Board of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, which oversees the Gardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley. Thompson was offered the position after a candidate search conducted by members of BBG’s Board of Trustees.
“[Thompson] emerged as an outstanding candidate for a number of reasons,” said BBG Board Chair Matt Larkin, “including an impressive record of fundraising accomplishments. His skills come to us at a perfect juncture, with Mike going on leave and BBG getting ready to launch the first phase of an exciting new Master Plan to enhance the garden.”
“I’m so grateful that the Board wanted to keep me on, and was willing to do whatever it took to find an interim solution,” said Beck in a press release. “I’ve been working with Thaddeus over the summer to prepare for the transition; it’s reassuring to know I can leave the Garden in his capable hands for the duration of my leave. He will be a great asset to BBG.”
Beck has been with the Garden for almost eight years, overseeing the creation of the Leonhardt Galleries, Music Mondays and successfully led the Garden through the pandemic, keeping the grounds open and the staff fully intact, with no layoffs.
The search for qualified leadership meant finding a candidate interested in a temporary, long-term position. For Thompson, it fit well with his professional background and his personal passions.
“As someone who grew up in a family that was passionate about gardening and wine-making, it has been a privilege to work within the botanic garden world over much of the last decade," he said in the press release. "My wife and I also grew up in the region and have deep roots here, so I’m particularly excited to help BBG during this next chapter of its development. It is a true gem of the Berkshires."
While Thompson will work independently, with full executive powers, he intends to communicate regularly with Beck.
“This is a win-win for both Mike and Thaddeus,” said Larkin. “Mike will benefit from a brilliant refresher course, visiting gardens in England and Europe, making new connections that will advance our educational offerings, while Thaddeus will utilize his substantial skills and experience to lead our Garden into a new era of growth. We are excited to provide this career opportunity to two exceptional talents and know it will benefit BBG immensely.”