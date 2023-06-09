Berkshire Museum chronicling its 120-year history in 3 new successive exhibitions

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Museum has much to celebrate.

So much, that it will take three exhibits to celebrate its entire 120-year history. That history, beginning with the museum's founding in 1903, will roll out over the coming months in a series of exhibitions celebrating successive eras of the institution’s development.

If You Go 120th Anniversary Gala What: Berkshire Museum's annual fundraising gala. Proceeds benefit the museum's education programs, including its Mobile Museum Units (MoMUs) and summer camps. Dress in your favorite decades fashion. With: Music by Lucky 5, delicious bites by Brennan Catering and drinks by Another Round. Where: Crane Model Farm, 161 Main St., Dalton When: 5-8 p.m., June 17 Tickets: $175 to $15,000 for a table of 10 Information and reservations: 413-443-7171 ext. 382, berkshiremuseum.org/120gala 120th Anniversary: Cabinet of Curiosities, 1903-1939 What: The first of three exhibits chronicling the history of the Berkshire Museum from its founding by Zenas Crane in 1903 to the present. This segment focuses on the founding through the tenure of its first director, Laura Bragg. Where: Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield When: June 17 through Sept. 10 Information and tickets: 413-443-7171, berkshiremusuem.org

The first exhibition, "Cabinet of Curiosities," will open June 17, coinciding with the museum’s annual fund-raising gala, which will honor the contributions of the Crane family over the years, said Executive Director Kimberley Bush Tomio.

Zenas Crane, the third generation owner of Crane & Company, the Dalton-based paper manufacturer and supplier of currency paper to the U.S. Treasury, founded the Berkshire Museum in 1903 and provided the initial collections.

“I would say it is basically just highlighting the museum’s history and its milestones and discoveries and community involvement over the past 120 years,” Bush Tomio said of the anniversary exhibitions.

THREE ERAS

Chief Curator Jesse Kowalski said of the early planning discussions for the exhibits, “When we are talking about 120 years, I thought it might be better to break it up into segments. Three different periods of the museum.”

Kowalski said the first exhibition will focus on 1903 to 1939, the second from 1940 through 1978, and the third will cover 1979 to the present.

“Each will cover works that were collected during that period and describe what the museum was doing during the period,” he said. “The final section will deal a lot with contemporary art and GE leaving Pittsfield, and how the economy affected the museum — but also the changes in the building and the renovations.”

The museum has undergone extensive renovation and building upgrades in this century, beginning with roof work in 2006, and another renovation project is now in the conceptual stage, Bush Tomio said.

‘CURIOSITIES’

The first exhibition, “Cabinet of Curiosities” Kowalski said, and is based on Zenas Crane’s idea to gather materials from around the world to create a cultural center in the Berkshires.

Crane sought to create a “window on the world” by assembling a varied collection of fine art, natural science specimens and historical artifacts.

Today, the museum’s diverse collection includes more than 40,000 objects, including the art and artifacts acquired by Crane. Among those early acquisitions are a group of Hudson River School paintings, some of which are now on display at the museum in “Romance & Nature: Art of the Hudson River School,” continuing through Oct. 1.

The wide-ranging museum collections include an Egyptian mummy, a 143-pound meteorite; ancient jewelry, and representations of natural habitat, plant and animal life and minerals, along with items associated with historical figures or events, such as Matthew Henson's arctic gear worn on the first successful expedition to reach the geographic North Pole and parts of the cider press used to make “Mammoth Cheshire Cheese” that was presented to President Thomas Jefferson in 1802.

Crane, it is said, was inspired by such institutions as the American Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and sought to bring attributes of those institutions to the Berkshires.

Bush Tomio and Kowalski said the first exhibition marking the 120th anniversary will run from June 17 through Sept. 10.

The second, called “Building the Museum,” will run from Oct. 7 through Jan. 7, 2024, and the third, “Planning the Future,” will be displayed from Feb. 3 through May 5.

STRUCTURAL CHANGE

Collections manager Jason Vivori said of the museum that “the building came in stages. The first was the front portion of the museum, in 1903. And next was the south galleries, and then the north galleries, so you had kind of a U-shaped structure.”

After the arrival of Laura Bragg, who became became director in 1931 and led the institution through 1939, further renovations were undertaken, Vivori said. That included the Crane Room and theater space, which opened in 1937.

Bragg had earlier in her career become the first female director of a publicly-funded art museum in the U.S., the Charleston Museum in South Carolina.

In Pittsfield, Bragg brought progressive outreach educational initiatives she had developed, like her traveling exhibitions that became known as “Bragg Boxes.” The boxes were sent out to schools across Berkshire County and contained information and objects on a range of topics related to the museum’s collections.

RENOVATIONS

Vivori said that during the 1980s, the museum added classroom space and administrative offices; then a new roof in 2006. In 2008, a major renovation installed a climate control system and other improvements.

A passenger elevator and sprinkler system also were added over the past decade, he said.

“The most recent renovation was in 2020,” Vivori said, “and we redid the second floor galleries.”

Work during that period included new gallery walls and flooring, insulation; new restrooms and improved LED lighting in galleries.

As the collections manager, “what was most important to me, is that they dug out all around the foundation and sealed the foundation from the outside, because we were having moisture problems,” Vivori said.

A new freight elevator was also installed.

A CONTROVERSIAL SALE

The recent museum upgrades were funded by a controversial sale — bitterly opposed by some in the community and in the art world — of artworks from the museum’s collection, including works by Norman Rockwell, Alexander Calder and Albert Bierstadt.

However, the sale in 2018, which brought in more than $53 million and helped define the current era, was needed, museum officials contended, to fund overdue upgrades and avoid a possible closure because of recurring annual deficits.

The sale proceeds also bolstered the museum’s endowment.

A third phase renovation also is on the horizon, Bush Tomio said of the 21st-century structural changes.

“We are sort of developing the concepts and the design to meet the needs of the staff and the community needs for that to be successful,” she said.

She added, “We don’t have a timeline for that to be ready to actually launch, but we are actively working towards it.”

Depending on the timing, Bush Tomio said, the museum might be ready around the close of the 120th exhibitions to release information “about what the future may hold for the institution.”

She added “It’s not over yet, and we have some more work to do in the building,” but the future, the director said, “looks bright.”

