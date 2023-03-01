Berkshire Resin Art's Natasha Wein sees beauty in just about every thing. She turns flowers, fungi, foliage and insects into jewelry with resin

STOCKBRIDGE — Everyone has that magpie friend, the one who can’t leave the house without collecting every plant or rock that strikes their fancy. These are the people for whom we save a beautiful dead moth or a perfectly dried rosebud.
Artist Natasha Wein is one of those magpies. She’s also a polymath. Her first book of poetry, “The Stains We Keep” was recently published by Bottlecap Press and her work also appears in various journals and magazines. She’s a self-taught painter who exhibits her mixed-media works regularly. Wein is also the founder of Berkshire Resin Art where she has found success in turning her collection of natural treasures into delicate, wearable mementos, from tiny necklaces made with forget-me-nots to handheld floral landscapes complete with pollinators, mushrooms, and more.
Editor's note: The Eagle recently caught up with the busy artist to find out more about her upcoming projects and her inspirations from around the Berkshires. Her answers have been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Q: You moved to the Berkshires and started working in resin recently. What brought you to the region and how did you start working in this material? What were the first pieces you made?
NATASHA WEIN: My dad grew up in North Adams, so I grew up frequenting the Berkshires as a child which gave me a sense of the place before moving here. I moved from California to Stockbridge in January 2017 to start my work as an artist. I had a few friends out here who were studying ceramics and visual art; they let me use their studio space before I developed my own.
Just before the pandemic hit, I moved into a new apartment with fantastic light and ladybugs and stink bugs on the floor in considerable quantities. For a few months I swept them into the corner. As an artist, I see material where other people may see trash. Enchanted by seeing a praying mantis cast in resin, I read up on how to work with resin epoxy and turned my apartment’s second bedroom into a resin studio. While most of my current work is floral, this project was originally inspired by insects and the desire to preserve the space between death and decay — a space we rarely bear witness to — so this liminal space can be studied, appreciated, and worn.
Q: What’s the process to make the resin pieces?
NATASHA WEIN: I harvest flowers, fungi, and foliage locally and dry them by either pressing them in books for 2D pieces or drying them in silica beads for 3D pieces. Resin epoxy is toxic while it’s curing, so I wear a respirator and gloves while working in a separate well-ventilated room. The working time of resin epoxy is about 30 minutes, so before I mix the epoxy, I meticulously lay out the nature pieces next to their respective bezels or molds. Each piece takes anywhere between two to five layers and the final curing time for a hard cure is 2 weeks. Finally, I finish the pendants on jewelry fixings and sand any sharp edges. While I work in batches, it takes a minimum of six weeks to create a single piece from beginning to end.
Q: What’s the most unusual piece you have made? How about the most complicated one?
NATASHA WEIN: The unusual requests are my favorite. Someone carried a plastic straw as a fidget toy for months before she asked me to suspend a piece of her hair inside that straw and coat it in glittery resin. I’ve also worked with goldfish crackers, crayons, bird wings, and made a 12 piece set of insect fridge magnets.
In terms of complication, I just had someone commission a bird’s nest be cast in a resin block. It will require many small layers and regular use of the heat gun to prevent bubbles from forming in the resin.
Q: I’ve read that you forage for your materials. What’s your favorite thing to forage and use in your work?
NATASHA WEIN:I love foraging for mushrooms! Occasionally I find rare specimens, like fully intact dead spiders or dragonflies, but that’s not something you can really go hunting for. If you keep your eyes peeled though the dead bugs will find you. This project has also equally excited the people in my life to join in on the harvesting. I have more than 20 friends who I call my “bug dealers.” They drop off little containers with the dead insects they find. Some of the bug dealers are people I don’t even know; my friend’s dad who I’ve never met lives in Delaware and sends me cicadas, killer hornets, and he once even found a fully intact praying mantis! I’m always looking for more bug dealers (but I do not support the harming of insects!).
Q: The seasons must change your work. What are you looking forward to about spring?
NATASHA WEIN: Yes! This project keeps me connected to nature and the natural rhythms of the Berkshires. I usually harvest like a bear for hibernation in order to keep me going through the winter months. My current collection is dwindling, so I’m looking forward to loading up on some of my favorite spring flowers: glory of the snow, pansies, lily of the valley, and bleeding hearts. And later on cosmos, Shasta daisies, hydrangeas, buttercups, forget-me-nots, and ferns. I’m also looking forward to hunting for four-leaf-clovers again! They aren’t as difficult to find as people think they are, but it does require patience. I lay down in the grass and on average can find one every 15 minutes.
Q: You are also a painter, tell me more about the other art forms you practice. Do they also get incorporated into the resin work?
NATASHA WEIN: My painting and resin processes don’t overlap. I paint abstractly and write. I process a dialogue between abstraction and language to create narrative-driven art exhibitions that study various themes including transition, connection and isolation, injury and mending, conflicted desires, and resilience. My process is founded on intuition, projection, and analysis. I focus on color and composition while experimenting with different ways to leave marks (including painting with my feet since I have a spine injury that can affect my hand function).
My work is influenced by psychodynamic theory, nature, anatomy, my bicoastal and New Zealand roots. It’s also informed by my experience of living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare connective tissue disorder that causes hypermobility and affects my immune, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular systems.
Q: Your resin pieces are available at the MASS MoCA gift shop, but where else can people find your work?
NATASHA WEIN: People really like to touch my work and examine it in person, so I also offer by appointment studio visits if people want to shop in person. Last year was my first year attending craft fairs. We were vendors at Berkshire Pride, the Lenox Apple Squeeze, the Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival, and we also did a pop-up sale at Stockbridge Coffee and Tea. We intend to apply to those same craft fairs and hopefully a few more, too! I restock my online shop every two months.
More information: berkshireresinart.com or nweinart.com