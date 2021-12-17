Berkshire Theatre Group winter/spring lineup includes Irish Comedy Tour, Lonestar, 'Footloose,' Rev Tor's Dead of Winter Jam

PITTSFIELD — National performing acts Lonestar and The Irish Comedy Tour highlight a 2022 winter/spring schedule of performances by national, regional and local bands at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Theatre.
Irish Comedy Tour, with comedians Derrick Keane, Damon Leibert, Mike McCarthy, and Derek Richards, performs March 18.
Lonestar comes to the Colonial April 1. The country-rock crossover band — Dean Sams (keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitarist, background vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Drew Womack (lead vocals, guitar) — has 10 No. 1 hits to its credits as well as top music honors from Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association.
Opening for Lonestar will be the popular Berkshires-based country-rock band, Whiskey City.
“We have a national act with local heroes opening for them. It’s an exciting thing,” Colonial Theatre programmer Tor Krautter said during an interview at the theater.
Krautter’s band, Rev Tor, is part of the season. On March 26, the band will present the 10th Annual Dead of Winter Jam, the band’s annual tribute to the music of Grateful Dead. The performance will be hosted by Rev Tor’s Dead Man Waltz (formerly Steal Your Peach), a collective of musicians from the Northeast festival scene, joined by special guests Dennis Christiano of Aruka/New Motif, Mike Wood of Rebel Alliance, Gina Coleman of Misty Blues, Garrett Lechowski of Harvest & Rust, and Tom Corrigan.
The season kicks off Feb. 5 with The Machine Performs Pink Floyd and includes The Guthrie Brothers: Scarborough Fair (Feb. 12), featuring Jeb Guthrie and Joe Guthrie in a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel; Moondance — The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert (March 12); and USAF (United States Air Force) Heritage Brass in a free concert March 15.
“It is so exciting to be coming back inside. It’s like coming back home,” Krautter said.
In addition to the concerts, Berkshire Theatre Group will “cut loose” with a fully mounted production of “Footloose” (Feb. 25-27), a pop-rock stage musical based on the 1984 film; directed by Kathy Jo Grover and performed by Berkshire County youths ranging in age from 12 through 19.
“It's been a while since our older kids have been able to be on stage together and I wanted them to have something they could really sink their teeth into while still having fun,” Grover said in a news release.
Grover feels the 37-year-old musical has particular resonance now.
“At the beginning of the pandemic many people had to leave the cities and go back to places where they often encountered a world that had very different sensibilities than the place they left,” she said. “Many people experienced loss and grief. At its heart, ‘Footloose’ is … about the ways we deal with change and loss.
“In this case it is indeed the young people who motivate forward movement in the wake of that loss and ultimately prove there can be hope, joy and … well, dancing.”
The Colonial’s winter/spring series follows a fall schedule that included concert tributes to Led Zeppelin, Linda Ronstadt, and Steely Dan; and the current theatrical production of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” which runs through Dec. 23.
Planning began in the summer. “We wanted to make sure that if we were going to do this, we were going to do it right,” Krautter said.
Some of the bands, he said, have been held over since before the pandemic shutdown. “That made my job easier,” he said with a slight laugh.
Tribute bands generally fall into two categories — celebration bands that, Krautter said, “perform the music of a band or artist without emulating that artist;” and tribute bands, like the ones coming to the Colonial, that “try to give audiences the experience of a performance by (a particular) band; emulating it visually as well as musically.
Tribute bands are widely popular in small markets across the country. They fill a niche. They provide an opportunity for fans to experience in concert the music of a favorite artist or band without having to travel some distance and pay high prices to hear and see the real band in a large urban market.
“You have a built-in captive audience,” Krautter said. “(The minute you book a tribute band) you’ve already drawn an audience that’s (eager) to hear that music.”
Community is key to Krautter. “I’ve always felt this is a community theater. I listen to what people say. I love feedback,” he said. “We’re trying to appeal to just about everybody.”
His favorite kind of concertgoer? First timers.
“I love when people come to the Colonial for the first time and see how beautiful the theater is,” Krautter said with a barely detectable smile under his protective COVID-19 mask. “We’ve got them.”