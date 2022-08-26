Berkshire Theatre Group cancels final performances of 'Dracula' due to COVID

PITTSFIELD — The final three performances of Berkshire Theatre Group's "Dracula" have been cancelled due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

The theater cited "cast illnesses" in its announcement to end the run two days early. The show — directed by David Auburn and starring Mitchell Winter, Jennifer Van Dyck, David Adkins, Emma Geer — was set to close Saturday, Aug. 27.

Friday morning, an Eagle reporter tried to purchase a ticket for a performance online and was alerted that "the event was no longer available," according to a notice on the Berkshire Theatre Group website. By Friday afternoon, "Dracula" was removed from the website's box office options.

"Patrons with tickets have been notified by email and phone," said Amy Moorby, communications manager for the theater. "For more information, BTG's box office number is 413-997-4444."