<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CONCERTS AT THE COLONIAL

At the Colonial, Berkshire Theatre Group's fall season is filled with concerts by regional, national artists

09-11-22 Dancers of the Berkshire_email-header.jpg

Dancers of the Berkshires present The Moment at the Colonial Theatre on Sept. 11.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BYT BTG

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Theatre Group's fall season at the Colonial Theatre will include a concert by Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, a performance by a Berkshire dance collective, several tribute bands and One Last, Last Waltz with Rev Tor and Friends. 

"It’s very exciting to be programming concerts in the Colonial this fall. We have a great season of live music in store with a wonderful lineup of local, regional and national artists," Tor Krautter, BTG associate artistic director/programming, said in a news release. 

10-07-22 Eddie Montgomery-600@0.5x.jpg

Eddie Montgomery will perform at the Colonial Theatre on Oct. 7.

The acts are, in addition to the already scheduled production of Edward Albee’s "Seascape,"  running Sept. 29 through Oct. 23, at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge. 

Recently announced concerts include The Eagles Experience, Gary Backstrom Band Performs Frampton Comes Alive!, Susan Werner with special guest Erin McKeown and BonJourneyNY.

SEASON AT A GLANCE

Where: Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., Pittsfield

Tickets and information: 413-997-4444, berkshiretheatregroup.org

The Eagles Experience

When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 3

Tickets: $25

Dancers of The Berkshires Present The Moment

When: 2 p.m., Sept. 11

Tickets: $25, general admission

Gary Backstrom Band Performs Frampton Comes Alive!

When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16

Tickets: $25

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry with special guests Whiskey City

When: 7:30 p.m., Oc. 7

Tickets: $55

Susan Werner with special guest Erin McKeown

When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14

Tickets: $35

BonJourneyNY: A Tribute to Bon Jovi and Journey

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12

Tickets: $25

One Last, Last Waltz With Rev Tor and Friends

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17

Tickets: $25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all