At the Colonial, Berkshire Theatre Group's fall season is filled with concerts by regional, national artists

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Theatre Group's fall season at the Colonial Theatre will include a concert by Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, a performance by a Berkshire dance collective, several tribute bands and One Last, Last Waltz with Rev Tor and Friends.
"It’s very exciting to be programming concerts in the Colonial this fall. We have a great season of live music in store with a wonderful lineup of local, regional and national artists," Tor Krautter, BTG associate artistic director/programming, said in a news release.
The acts are, in addition to the already scheduled production of Edward Albee’s "Seascape," running Sept. 29 through Oct. 23, at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.
Recently announced concerts include The Eagles Experience, Gary Backstrom Band Performs Frampton Comes Alive!, Susan Werner with special guest Erin McKeown and BonJourneyNY.
SEASON AT A GLANCE
Where: Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., Pittsfield
Tickets and information: 413-997-4444, berkshiretheatregroup.org
The Eagles Experience
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 3
Tickets: $25
Dancers of The Berkshires Present The Moment
When: 2 p.m., Sept. 11
Tickets: $25, general admission
Gary Backstrom Band Performs Frampton Comes Alive!
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16
Tickets: $25
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry with special guests Whiskey City
When: 7:30 p.m., Oc. 7
Tickets: $55
Susan Werner with special guest Erin McKeown
When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14
Tickets: $35
BonJourneyNY: A Tribute to Bon Jovi and Journey
When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12
Tickets: $25
One Last, Last Waltz With Rev Tor and Friends
When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17
Tickets: $25