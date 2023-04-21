Come see where the sea meets the sky this weekend with the cast of Moana Jr. at The Colonial Theatre

This weekend, set sail on a thrilling adventure with Disney's Moana, Jr.! Over 40 Berkshire County elementary, middle and high school students will take the stage for one weekend only. Join the Berkshire Theatre Group as as they journey with Moana, Maui and all their friends across the ocean to restore the heart of the goddess Te Fiti.
You have four chances to see the live performance of Disney’s Moana, Jr. at The Colonial Theatre: Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/.
Schools represented include: St. Mary’s School, Berkshire Waldorf School, Morris Elementary School, Lanesborough Elementary School, Capeless Elementary School, Herberg Middle School,Hancock Elementary School, Craneville Elementary School, Egremont Elementary School, Morningside Community School, Montessori School of Berkshires, Conte Community School, Becket Washington School, New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School, Walter B. Howard Elementary School, Monument Mountain Regional High School, W.E.B. DuBois Middle School, Connexus Academy (online school), Williamstown Elementary School, BART Charter School, Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, Pittsfield High School, Nessacus Regional Elementary School, Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, Pittsfield High School, Richmond Consolidated School, Crosby Elementary School and Taconic High School.