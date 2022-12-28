8 art shows of 2022 in the Berkshires that reminded us of the power of art

As we close out 2022, my mind begins to spin when I think of all the art I've taken in during the last 12 months, not only in the Berkshires, but in New York and Boston as well.
I'm not complaining. I'm celebrating the return of art on the grandest of scales.
To think that just two years ago, the Berkshires was one of the only places in the country with open museums, albeit with masks, social distancing, timed ticketing and strict occupancy restrictions. In 2020, that first year of the coronavirus pandemic, I highlighted five shows that "captured the essence" of that year. In 2021, when exhibitions that were on hold due to COVID arrived in galleries and open spaces, at year's end I focused on the seven shows "that made 2021 (and the Berkshires" just a little bit brighter."
With all the art available, how does one pare down the list to "the best of the best?" This year, my metric was based on the very reason I love art so much ... the power that art can have over us. Art can move you to tears, change your perspective, hold you accountable, inspire, motivate, instigate change and simply, entertain.
The 8 art shows that reminded us of the power of art ...
ART CAN ELICIT EMOTION
1. A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco at Mass MoCA and The Thomas Cole National Historic Site
I'm not crying, you're crying.
Of all the shows I saw this year, this one still haunts my thoughts with visions of its chaotic beauty and the questions it raises. There's melancholy, with a hint of hope in all the despair. At the Thomas Cole House, I wept.
How do you walk through grief? How do you survive a melancholy that ebbs and flows, like waves beating on the shores of a distant future?
Artist Marc Swanson does not have all the answers. The answers he does have are shared in a futuristic frozen landscape of catastrophic beauty — an exhibition in two parts; connected by subject and theme, yet distinct in space and conversation.
"The two spaces I have felt the most comfortable and spiritually connected are the nightclubs of my youth and in the woods today," Swanson says of his inspiration for the show. Yet, both these places are sites threatened by crises, AIDS and climate change.
In a two-part exhibition, at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, N.Y., under the shared name "A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco," Swanson channeled a dystopian future, a world of ice and debris and memorials to the dead. It's a show about future nostalgia, a longing for the now that we'll have in the future.
"We're sort of obsessed with this weird knowledge that we know that we'll be nostalgic for 'now.' I think we always know we'll be nostalgic for the past, but we know if things don't radically change now [in regards to climate change], we know we'll be nostalgic for this time, because things [we have now] can't exist [in the future]," he said.
The knowledge that our civilization, worldwide has chosen to adapt to the current climate crisis, rather than a path of correction, Swanson said, poses questions similar to those that arose during the early days of the AIDS crisis. "How do we live in this acceptance, that it's here, and not live with the doom of the future? As with the AIDS crisis, I had no idea what was going to happen but I had to live," he said. "How do you deal with it? You live with it."
ART CAN HOLD US ACCOUNTABLE
2. "Imprinted: Illustrating Race" at the Norman Rockwell Museum
Sometimes the best thing art can do is hold a mirror up to society and ask it to take a long hard look at itself.
If 2020 left you questioning if it was really necessary to retire the brands of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, then "Imprinted: Illustrating Race" was the show with the answers to your questions. And it did not answer subtly, it screamed, "Representation matters!" with a sprawling exhibit that covered 400 years of illustrated history with some 300 artworks and objects.
Simply put, the answer is one of access and power; those who have it are the gatekeepers and decide what we see and hear, what messages we are inundated with, consciously and unconsciously. But of course, the explanation is much more complicated.
It pushed you to look past the wide grin of Rastus, the Cream of Wheat chef, of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben or Mia the Land O'Lakes "butter maiden" to find a history steeped in systemic racism. It asked you to see the problems with the stereotypical, derogatory images and the even more problematic marketing campaigns; repetitious depictions of Black and indigenous men, women and children subservient to the white people around them.
Perhaps the most important work in the exhibition was that of present day illustrators, who are ensuring that contemporary literature and art is populated with positive images that correctly represents all of society.
3. "Counterculture" at Field Farm, The Trustees of Reservation
And yet an exhibition does not need scholarly voices and hundreds of works to be a powerful reminder of the past, of the need for accountability. Such is the case with "Counterculture," by sculptor and mixed media artist Rose B. Simpson. Her 12 slender, androgynous cast-concrete 9-foot-tall sculptures stand, along the horizon line of the meadow at Field Farm, visible from Sloan Road in Williamstown, though April 30, 2023.
In this field, they bear witness to the wind as it blows, to the rain as it falls, to the stars in the night sky. They watch the fireflies flit in the dark of night and stand watch over the bobolinks that nest in the tall grasses of Field Farm Reservation, 316 preserved acres overseen by The Trustees of Reservations.
"Counterculture" honors generations of marginalized people and cultures, whose voices have been too often silenced by colonization and in many cases, forcibly removed from their homelands. It is a reminder of the past and of the need to do better, be better in the future.
ART CAN INSPIRE CHANGE
4. "Forever in Your Debt" at Mass MoCA
If you could visualize your student loan debt what would it look like?
How does one translate an invisible burden into a tangible volume? The answer for artist kelli rae adams came in the form of bowls — 925 of her hand-thrown ceramic bowls.
The bowls, she said, represent "in our society, something that is largely invisible — the burden of debt that we all carry for various reasons, but particularly student debt."
The bowls hold $40 of change — the price she has assigned as their individual value, a combination of her labor and materials. The 925 bowls, collectively, hold $37,000 — which according to national education sites, is the average student loan debt held by 1 in 4 Americans (about 44.7 million individuals).
The bowls, however, are asking you to do more than fill them. They are asking you how do we, as a nation, stop saddling future generations with debt? They call to you to help be part of the solution. And they've gotten the attention of at least one congressional leader — U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) stopped by to take it all in.
ART CAN BRING YOU JOY
5. "EJ Hill: Brake Run Helix" at Mass MoCA
There is something joyful about seeing a roller coaster in a museum. There is joy in riding a roller coaster in a museum.
I rode it. The ride lasted 40 seconds. I screamed most of those 40 seconds. I will be 45 soon, but for 40 seconds I was 16 again, riding a roller coaster, not a care in the world. I was joyful. I was uncaring that I, at 44, was screaming as I rode a roller coaster in a museum and there were people watching.
With Brava!, a 260-foot bubble-gum pink roller coaster, artist EJ Hill inverts the communal experience of riding a roller coaster into one of performance and spectatorship.
Found at the heart of Hill's exhibition "Brake Run Helix" in Mass MoCA's Building 5 Gallery, this spectral centerpiece is just one layer of a complex solo show that explores a series of dualities, contradictions — how roller coasters evoke fear and joy, sometimes simultaneously; are experiences that are personal yet public — and addresses systems that have historically denied Black, poor and queer folks the pursuit and access to pleasure, leisure and joy.
This exhibit has so many layers, but at the end of the day, Hill says the exhibit is all about the pursuit of joy and "celebrates a few of my loves, which are roller coasters, the color pink and flowers ... just boldly asserting love."
ART CAN CHALLENGE YOUR PERSPECTIVE
6. "Face Nature" at Berkshire Botanical Garden
Have you ever wanted to become a tree?
Not in a weird way. But in a way that blurs the lines of where the human stops and nature begins? In a way that asks you what it means to be human?
Artist Madeline Schwartzman is exploring what it means to be human.
She imagines the evolution and adaptations humans may undergo, as they survive in a changing climate and ecosystem by blending leaves, flowers and other natural elements with her own image — attaching them to her face, sometimes hands or legs, in intricate patterns.
Schwartzman's exhibition, "Face Nature," was fun to look at but it did something more important, it posed questions about our place in the greater ecosystem. Not only was Schwartzman asking us, the viewer, what it means to be human, more importantly, she asked us about our relationship with (or lack of) with nature.
I'm still pondering my answer.
ART CAN JUST SIMPLY MAKE YOU HAPPY
7. "Hunt Country" at Berkshire Botanical Garden
Dare I say that art can just simply make you happy?
I was cashing out at the grocery store when an artist I know asked me, "What makes you like Hunt Slonem's work so much?" I really didn't have an answer for her at the time.
Alright, I did, but it felt silly at the time. Simply put, his work makes me happy.
Slonem, 70, is known for his paintings of bunnies, butterflies and exotic birds, which filled the rooms of the Leonhardt Galleries during "Hunt Country," his show at the Berkshire Botanical Garden. There the bunnies seemed to have multiplied, making their way from canvas to glass and bronze. They sat, patient and still, on windowsills, side tables, on a mantle. They were brightly hued, iridescent, clear and opaque. There are bunny busts, mounted on plush fabrics in heavy gold frames.
The rabbits were also now available on serving trays, dishware, on napkins, fabric and wallpaper.
And hidden among his bunny fluffle, his flocks of birds, his kaleidoscopes of butterflies, were two breathtaking landscapes, "Bayou La Fouche" (2021) and "Bayou Teche, July 18" (2020). Reminiscent of the work of Claude Monet and other French impressionists, "Bayou La Fouche," is a work of blues, purples and greens, while Bayou Teche, July 18" (2020) is a stunning compilation of yellows and greens.
The work doesn't ask anything of me and I don't ask anything of it. It just, simply, makes me happy.
ART CAN ENTERTAIN US
8. "Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight" at the Norman Rockwell Museum
The precocious, persnickety, perpetually 6-year-old Eloise, perhaps the most famous resident of the Plaza Hotel, holds a special place in the hearts of many.
And in her latest adventure, the ever capricious, fictional Eloise is helping to celebrate the illustrious career of her illustrator extraordinaire, Hilary Knight, from the walls of the Norman Rockwell Museum.
Long before Knight was introduced to singer, dancer and actor Kay Thompson, his collaborator, who had a character named Eloise rambling around in her head, he was a prolific artist whose illustrations appeared across all forms of media, from greeting cards and magazines to children's books and films and Broadway posters.
The show is a well-deserved retrospective of one man's career, which is often exhibited in pieces — shows only featuring works of Eloise or of his Broadway posters or his magazine illustrations. Together, here, for the first time, you see the whole picture — he's an illustrator with a goal of entertaining us.
There seems to be no end to the whimsy and beauty this man can bring into the world.