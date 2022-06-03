NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Theater Barn producing artistic director Allen Phelps readily acknowledges that David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” is not your typical Theater Barn offering. For that matter, “Boston Marriage” is not your typical David Mamet play.
Mamet’s essentially male-dominated work for the stage examines the American dream and the hustle and con it takes to grab hold. He’s known for texts that are rhythmic, richly colloquial, often profane. “Boston Marriage” — at The Theater Barn through June 12 — is far removed in time and setting from the gritty environment of Mamet’s other plays. This Victorian drawing room comedy is set in a home shared by two women, Anna and Claire, and their Scottish maid, Catherine. Anna is the mistress of a wealthy man who has gifted her with a huge emerald and a matching income. Claire has become attracted to a younger woman and is seeking Anna’s help in arranging a tryst.
The play’s title is a term, commonly used in New England in the late 19th/early 20th century, to describe a household shared by two women, independent of male financial support. The phrase came into usage shortly after the 1886 publication of Henry James’ novel, ”The Bostonians,” which has at its center the marriage-like relationship between its two lead characters, Olive Chancellor and Verena Tarrant.
While the term today is defined as “a long-term loving relationship between two women,” back in the day a Boston marriage was not necessarily sexual or romantic. “Some of these women simply rejected the expectation of submitting to one’s husband,” Wynne Flint writes on historydaily.com.
“I wanted to bring something different to our stage; a different audience to the theater. I’ve always loved Mamet’s plays. And this is a play with three strong female characters,” Phelps said during an interview in the theater lobby where he was joined by “Boston Marriage” director Phil Rice and two members of the cast — Melinda Nanovsky, who is playing Claire, and Caroline Fairweather, who is playing the maid.
Rice was drawn to the play by its language — which does not avoid the profanity that so often surfaces in Mamet’s work — and its style.
“This is Mamet’s take on drawing-room comedy,” Rice said. “Like Oscar Wilde’s plays, you really have to listen to the comedy.”
“What’s unique about this play is its style, the quick quip; its take on how people imagine gay women to have been in the Gilded Age,” Fairweather said.
“I love Mamet’s plays,” Nanovsky said. “Here, I love exploring the dynamics between Claire and Anna; the time period; the expectations of what a woman is and should be.”
“Mamet has been criticized for not writing substantial female characters in his plays,” Rice said. “Here, he creates women who are clever, interesting, witty [and] without men.
“They live in a society that won’t allow women [freedom] outside the living room. Here, inside the drawing room, they are very much in control.”
Nanovsky sees Claire as an angry woman in her 20s, “pumping with adrenaline and hormones.”
She describes Claire’s relationship with Anna as complex and antithetical.
Collins sees Anna “as a woman raised with some money and privilege who carefully skirted the game of the debutante season.
“At some point,” Collins said via email, “she realized she could have more independence and happily, a chance of expression (albeit hidden and dangerous) of her queerness by seeking financial support as a fashionable mistress instead of as a wife. The game of duping men, coupled with taking in more meaningful female lovers is Anna’s fuel. The danger and risk is exhilarating.”
Heather Collins, who plays the role of Anna, sees Anna’s relationship with Claire as a kind of mentorship.
“In the queer community, there is traditionally mentorship as the modeling for romance and love …,” Collins said. “Mentorship is necessary to set cultural expectations and eventually offer feelings of acceptance and belonging to queer individuals. Anna wishes to have this with Claire and has acted as a mentor to her thus far. She only hopes to deepen this.
“Where we find them when the play begins is the leap that Claire has taken to set out for a lover of means. Anna thinks this will be the trick of a man that she can then reap the rewards of true romance with Claire … Instead, she has a rude awakening when the lover Claire seeks is a younger woman, threatening Anna’s place in Claire’s life and, as a queer woman at this time, what she has set out to teach Claire in how to use a lover.”
The play has been a leap for Rice, who said he has enjoyed every minute working with these actors, encouraging them to “discover things for themselves.”
“Phil has let our impulses move us,” Nanovsky said, “to see where a chunk of text takes you.”
In the end, Nanovsky is hoping audiences will come away from “Boston Marriage” feeling they’ve been at an “enlightening dinner party, exposed to something they didn’t know; [that] audiences feel they’ve been in conversation with us.”