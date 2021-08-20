Due to illness, Brandi Carlile’s performance at Tanglewood scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, according to a press release from the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
"We are actively endeavoring to reschedule the date to 2022, and all current tickets will be honored for this date," according to the release. Carlile was set to perform at the Lenox venue with opening act Mavis Staples.
Carlile was originally scheduled to perform as part of Tanglewood's Popular Artists Series in the 2020 summer season, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
All ticket holders should contact Symphony Charge via email at tickets@bso.org or call 617-266-1200 if they have any questions.
"We appreciate your support and thank you for your understanding."