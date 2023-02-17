New Orleans to honor master printmaker Brandon Graving for 40 years of dedication to and success in the arts

Artist Brandon Graving poses in front of “Ephemera: River with Flowers,” part of the collection of the Frederick R. Weisman Foundation, and “Small Bursts of Knowledge” an abaca sculpture on the right, in her studio space at the Beaver Mill in North Adams.
Artist Brandon Graving stands in the Gravity Press Experimental Print Shop at The Beaver Mill in North Adams, with a huge embossed viscosity monoprint called “Echo lll” a Sister Print in the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art.
NORTH ADAMS — By the time Hurricane Katrina destroyed Brandon Graving’s live/work space in New Orleans, the artist had already been driving the 30-some hours between The Big Easy and North Adams for decades.
Graving first came to the Berkshires in the early 1990s for a residency with the former Contemporary Artists Center in the Beaver Mill. That residency lead to a job with center which then lead to a studio space on the second floor of the mill. Eventually, she got into a yearslong rhythm of working between the two cities.
“I used to drive straight through because I was always working in my studio up to the very last possible minute,” Graving said, whose truck was equipped with a large art storage unit to help transport the work she made here back down to a gallery in New Orleans.
Graving, a sculptor, is also a master printmaker — someone who is so expertly skilled in printmaking techniques that they are hired to oversee the production of hand-pulled editions and other special projects. Master printmakers often own and operate their own shops where they complete any of these for-hire projects alongside their own works, while also maintaining an educational and/or artist-in-residence program.
Photos: Brandon Graving's 'Dance on a Blue Stage: I Love You — Tell Everyone' on view at Real Eyes Gallery
After Hurricane Katrina, Graving permanently settled in North Adams in 2007, opening Gravity Press Experimental Print Shop, conveniently located under her second floor studio space at the Beaver Mill.
Gravity Press now produces editions for some of today’s leading artists and some of those editions are in major museums across the country. Most importantly, however, the experimental approach of Gravity Press allows Graving herself to make massive works. She built what she calls the “monster press” from railroad tracks, allowing artists to create woodcuts on a full 4-foot-by-8-foot sheet of plywood. A 4-foot-by-8-foot painting is considered large, but a work on paper at that size is considered gigantic. And the monster press could print even larger, maxing out at 5-foot-by-11-foot sheet of paper.
“I printed what I believe is the largest monoprint ever made by a single artist," she said. "While dear Bob Rauschenberg did make a longer print, he also had much help mixing paints. Mine is called ‘Ephemera: River with Flowers’ and was on view at the New Orleans Museum of Art when Katrina hit New Orleans. The work was safe and is now in the permanent collection of the Frederick R. Weisman Foundation. One of the narratives in this work was how water can start small and powerfully take over, as happened in New Orleans during this exhibition."
It takes a lot of grit and stamina to maintain any artistic practice over the long haul; Graving has both in spades. She’s been rewarded for it a few times already, having earned a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, a Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant, and a Gottlieb Foundation Grant, among others. As prestigious and career-changing as those awards are, there’s something special about the award she’s about to receive next month: The Spark Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented by her alma mater, the University of Louisiana College of the Arts, the awardee is chosen by a nomination and review process. Previous awardees have included saxophonist Richard (Dickie) Landry, artist Keith Sonnier, and architect Jim Garland; Graving will be only the second woman to win the award in its 15 years.
“I’m excited. I haven’t been back to NOLA since COVID,” Graving said in reguard to her homecoming trip. She will attend the March 2 ceremony with her partner David Deming of Williamstown.
The Spark Award will be accompanied by a retrospective of Graving’s 40 years of dedication to and success in the arts.
“I think about the future and don’t think a lot about the past, but I’ve found lately I’ve been doing more of that,” she said. “And as I’m coming out of the COVID funk, I feel I have the energy to really do a more intense level of work again.”
Gravity Press Experimental Print Shop is open by appointment only and is currently scheduling print projects by email at gravingart@icloud or 413-664-8056.