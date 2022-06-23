<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BERKSHIRE THEATRE GROUP

'B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching' could be a courtroom drama, but it's a far more layered, penetrating drama

Broken Code 139.JPG

DeAnna Supplee, as attorney Olivia Bennett, Jahi Kearse as photographer Olen Porter, and Justin Sturgis as Deshawn Payne, in 'B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching' at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Stage.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JACEY RAE RUSSELL

STOCKBRIDGE — On its surface, Tara L. Wilson Noth’s new play, “B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching,” has all the markings of a courtroom drama. A 36-year-old African American Legal Aid attorney and former corporate lawyer, Olivia Bennett, is persuaded by a distraught Black single mother of two young men to take over representation of her son, 15-year-old, Deshawn, who has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of the man whose house the woman cleans.

Modal

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 

Tags

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all