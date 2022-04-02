Lily Prince's 'Both Sides Now' opens at the Carrie Chen Gallery on April 9

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Carrie Chen Gallery will host an opening reception for "Lily Prince: Both Sides Now," 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 9.
The reception will include a talk by the artist from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
On view from April 9 through May 8, this one-person show presents a selection of Prince’s recent paintings depicting her impressions from the American southwest and Lake Como, Italy. Prince’s vividly colored paintings reflect the essence of these two regions and call for a celebration of the beauty nature has to offer.
“Lily's painting is refreshing, surprising and disarming. She has developed a vernacular that is uniquely her own. The deep space, vibrant color and patterning are playful, harmonious, strong and full of personality," Carrie Chen, gallery owner and chief curator, said in a news release.
Taking its title from Joni Mitchell’s iconic 1960s song signifying the value of looking at life from different points of view, "Lily Prince: Both Sides Now" does that by pairing watercolors and acrylic paintings from two of the artist's series "Lago di Como" and "American Beauty."
Prince combines plein air process and studio practice, drawing observationally in nature to record her impression of a place with a patchwork of pattern, color, and undulating form. Often adding color and combining various drawings together when she returns to her studio in New York's Hudson Valley, she further develops a visual language that is at once deeply personal and universally significant.
“I consider it a political act to immerse myself in the landscape to record the natural beauty lurking there: perhaps to incite the arousal of sentiment, a stirring of connectedness," Prince said in a news release.
Considering herself an explorer, Prince studies the atmosphere of diverse spaces. She portrays the pulsating rhythms found in undulating hills, rippling fertile fields, echoing distant mountains, and shifting skies. Whether of the Italian landscape of Lake Como, or closer to home in the U.S., these paintings represent a visceral connection to nature and to the energy emanating from a specific terrain. Prince’s works, according to a release, give the viewer the sense of flying through them; hovering, as the earth shifts in subtle twists and turns. This slightly unsettling vantage point merges with vivid color, pattern, and deep space to create a view of a world filled with light, hope and resurgence.
“When I began this series, summer 2019, I never could have imagined what we would all be going through in these extremely difficult and dark times. I thought then that the world was damaged enough," Prince said. "Now I feel I'm on a mission to record views of nature in our broken country to remind us all how much beauty still exists, to inspire us to connect with our higher selves, to retain hope to carry on and still dream. I take to heart the adage that beauty is the greatest form of protest.”