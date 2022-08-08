'Celebration of Black Voices' returns with four days of free events

PITTSFIELD — The Brownskin Band will kick off Barrington Stage's annual "Celebration of Black Voices" with their own "high-energy version" of their favorite soul, fund and R&B songs, 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Tartell Family Outdoor Stage on the corner of Linden and Center streets.
Now in its third year, "Celebration of Black Voices,” a free four-day festival, running Aug. 11 through 14 on Pittsfield’s West Side, aims to celebrate the local Black community through artistic engagement and by showcasing a mix of professional artists and local talent. Events include a youth showcase, a poetry slam, a talent show for adults ages 18 and over, a gospel concert, a "Supadupa Storytelling Hour" and a performance of "Heart of a Black Man."
The festival will take place in an outdoor pavilion at the Polish Community Club. Seating is limited, and reservations are strongly encouraged: secure.barringtonstageco.org/overview/celebration
“'Celebration of Black Voices' is important because it creates a platform for local Black community members to connect and rebuild 'community' through the arts," said Sharron Frazier-McClain, Barrington Stages' community engagement and EDI coordinator, in a news release. “We not only recognize the need for ownership over your creativity but also the support needed to amplify marginalized voices. 'Celebration of Black Voices' has been instrumental in not only creating opportunities for local artists to perform and showcase their talent but also creates employment opportunities for local community members. 'Celebration of Black Voices' is creating a pipeline for BIPOC community members into Barrington Stage Company.”
“Celebration of Black Voices” seeks to live up to its name by showcasing a mix of professional artists and local talent. This festival will provide a joyful space for exploring, amplifying, and celebrating Black voices in our community.
IF YOU GO
What: 'Celebration of Black Voices"
Who: Barrington Stage Company
Where: The Tartell Family Outdoor Stage, Polish Community Club, at the corner of Linden and Center streets.
When: Aug. 11 - 14
Tickets: Free, but registration is encouraged secure.barringtonstageco.org/overview/celebration
Performances:
6 - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11: The Brownskin Band
An evening of music and dance by The Brownskin Band performing their own high-energy version of their favorite soul, funk and R&B songs.
11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12: Supadupa Storytelling Hour
Interactive storytelling event for young people and families. Inspired by the book "The Supadupa Kid" by Ty Allen Jackson. Features a performance by the cast of Barrington Stage’s Youth Theatre production. All children will leave with a special gift.
6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12: "Our WestSide Story, Real Stories of WestSide Residents: Past, Present, and Future"
Poetry/Story Slam. Come out and hear local residents using poetry and storytelling as a vehicle to give a glimpse into who and what shapes Pittsfield’s WestSide Neighborhood and why residents are proud to call this place home.
1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Youth/Young Adult Showcase (ages 16-21).
Celebrate some of our Berkshire County hidden gems. This showcase is an evening of performances by local youth and young adults who also participated in a Performance Enhancement Boot Camp with Musical Director Gary Mitchell Jr. Directed by H. “Herukhuti” Sharif Williams.
6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13: West Side Takes the Stage: Take 3
Adult Talent Show. Come out and support our Local Performers/Artists as they compete for cash prizes in our 3rd annual Adult Talent Show.
1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14: "Joyful Noise"
A gospel concert featuring local choirs and gospel singers, hosted by Price Memorial AME Zion Church. Enjoy an afternoon of gospel music with the Celebration of Black Voices Community Choir. Members from a number of local Black churches will join voices during a Gospel Music Workshop.
6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14: "Heart of A Black Man"
Celebratory performance piece created by Black male members of our local community. A powerful expression of artistry that shares the joy, fears and triumphs of the lived experiences of Black men in the Berkshires. Directed by H. “Herukhuti” Sharif Williams.