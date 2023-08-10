CHESTER — Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker has had a good run at Chester Theatre Company. Two of the three plays in her Vermont Trilogy have made their way onto the company’s stage at Town Hall Theatre — “Body Awareness” in 2013, and “The Aliens” in 2018.
Now comes the third play, “Circle Mirror Transformation,” directed by Daniel Elihu Kramer in his return to the theater company he led for seven seasons as its producing artistic director until he stepped down at the end of the 2022 season.