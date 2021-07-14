Onstage

What: “The Niceties” by Eleanor Burgess. Directed by Christina Franklin.

Who: Chester Theatre Company

Where: Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield

When: July 14-25 (press opening July 15). 7:30 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

Tickets: $47.50; $10 for Chester and Middlefield residents; $15, military personnel; $10, EBT and ConnectorCare Card to Culture; $10, Student Rush (available day of show only; call box office)

Reservations and information: 413-354-7771; chestertheatre.org