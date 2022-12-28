Chris Noth directs and stars in staged reading of 'Rhinoceros' in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Almost 65 years after its British premiere, Eugene Ionesco's hilarious classic absurdist drama takes the stage.
Actors Chris Noth ("Law & Order," "Sex in the City"), Ken Cheeseman, Lawrence James and Elizabeth Aspenlieder will perform for one night only a staged reading of the classic absurdist play "Rhinoceros" by Ionesco.
Directed by Noth and Cheeseman, the reading will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington. Tickets available at the door. There will be limited Seating — doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a $20 suggested donation. All proceeds will benefit Saint James Place.
Producers Aspenlieder and Noth pulled together the team of actors, along with the help of Cheeseman for the first reading of "Rhinoceros" they did back in August 2022. The current reading will feature two new actors who will join the original cast, Martin Jason Asprey, and Malcolm Ingram — both long-time Shakespeare & Company actors and teachers.
"Our goal is for a full production in the Berks or NYC," says Noth. "It is such an important piece of work that we decided to give it another go to dig even deeper and present once again a very edgy, yet fun reading. It’s one of the 'great' plays of the last century that is completely relevant today — it rings so many bells on the social/political/ethical/racism spectrum. The reading includes a truly wonderful cast of seasoned actors mostly all from The Berkshires."
"Rhinoceros" follows the story of a French ne'er do well, Berenger, a heavy drinker and procrastinator, whose friend Jean, a hard-working successful business man, tries to help him pull his life together and find a purpose and focus. As Berenger waxes on about being in love with his co-worker Daisy, tensions rise between the two friends and as the day unfolds a frightening dynamic arrives on the scene as Berenger discovers that everyone around him, even his best friend, are suddenly changing into rhinoceroses — in fact the rhino kingdom seems to be taken over the entire town.