THEATER REVIEW

What: “King Lear” by William Shakespeare. Directed by Nicole Ricciardi

With: Christopher Lloyd, Jonathan Epstein, MaConnia Chesser, Jennie M. Jadow, Jasmine Cheri Rush, Nigel Gore, Bryce Michael Wood, Nome SiDone, Ryan Winkles, Allyn Burrows, David Bertoldi, Devante Owens

Who: Shakespeare & Company

Where: The New Spruce Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox

When: Through Aug. 28. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (through July 31); Tuesdays through Saturdays at 5 p.m. (Aug. 1-28)

Running time: 3 hours, 2 minutes

Tickets: $37-$77

Reservations and information: shakespeare.org; 413-637-3353

WARNING: There is a good deal of violence in this production -- sword-fighting; stabbings — including an especially graphic scene in which the eyes of one of the characters are gouged out.