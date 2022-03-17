At The Clark, 'As They Saw It' presents 4 centuries of war in prints, paintings and photographs

WILLIAMSTOWN — What do we see and what are we looking for when we scroll through endless images of distant wars on our phones? When cable news channels repeat the same images over and over, of hospitals bombed, ordinary people fleeing for their lives, tanks rolling through the countryside and cities?
The flood of information and commentary from Ukraine feels like more than anyone would have imagined even just a few weeks ago (at least in places where the flow isn’t throttled by the state for its own purposes). As we watch, we try to find out what is happening, figure out a way to explain it, search for signs of hope, and uncover ways we are being lied to. All against a profound, gloomy sense of helplessness and horror about the ways it could get even worse.
Into this big moment comes “As They Saw It,” a new exhibit at the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute through May 30 that pulls together an impressive spectrum of works on paper from the museum’s collection to tell a story about how artists and illustrators have used image-making in times of war. It is a case of intriguing academic question that becomes acutely important as events threaten to overwhelm them.
Anne Leonard, Manton curator of prints, drawings, and photographs at the Clark, said the show now “has a contemporary relevance not in our minds when it was first conceived 18 months ago.” The plan was to find a way to do a deep exploration of a certain theme within the museum’s collection, and indeed, it ably considers themes like technology, political messaging, and even fashion, as well as the means of reproduction of prints and photographs as they’ve changed over time.
At the same time, Leonard admitted, “war is always contemporary.”
A first image at the start is an etching after a Raphael painting from the early 1500s by Hieronymus Hopfer plainly described as "Combat of Cavaliers and Foot Soldiers." It is a swirl of dense movement that settles into shapes as bodies, weapons, and contorted faces. There is no politics and no context, beyond the technical achievement of such intense motion and drama in a compressed space.
It raises questions instantly, articulated well on a nearby panel that encourages visitors to think critically throughout. It asks about where the power of imagery lies, whether it is even possible to be accurate, and what viewers should take away. Leonard said that panel arose from a conversation with a veteran’s group earlier this year. “It was their excellent advice to orient people to those kinds of questions,” she said.
As you move along you see the tension emerge. There are two prints from Albrecht Dürer in 1527 when he was commissioned to propose military fortifications — including one showing a huge and prosperous city made safe from the flaming ruins of undefended cities in the distance. A nearby chiaroscuro woodcut from Andrea Andreani in 1599 (after an earlier painting by Andrea Mantegna) shows Julius Caesar's return from a campaign in Gaul, with healthy youths carrying war booty beneath blaring trumpets. It is the pleasing end to a simplified story with all the bad stuff omitted, all to support the political aims of Mantegna’s patron, an aspiring despot.
Technology is a factor that hangs over the show, as in a small ink drawing by Nicolas Antoine Taunay from the 1790s showing battlefields scenes, one with a conspicuous balloon hovering over the scene like the world’s first surveillance drone. But nothing changed the way war was seen and considered like photography. Even when it was at its most primitive, clunky phase, photography was already seen as a potent means of messaging. An image shows the “photographic van” that James Fenton traveled in around the Crimean War in the 1850s, which was useless as a mean of capturing action or movement, but depended heavily on its “being there” quality. A set of photos by Léon-Eugène Méhédin and Charles Langlois, show empty fortifications and abandoned cannons, the way some landscape artists focused on ruins. Langlois had just begun experimenting with the new image technology but was already in his 60s at the time. The pace of change in the modern era coming so fast, he had been born the same year the Bastille fell in 1789.
Photography continued to be vital during the American Civil War, especially in its ability to capture overlooked stories. In particular, the exhibit features several recently acquired images of Black soldiers during the war, including a striking miniature portrait of a recent veteran wearing his still fresh uniform, with medals and a neat bow tie, claiming his dignity as a person beyond his role within a huge military machine.
But there remained a huge gap between the capacity of the technology and its practical use, and the Civil War section ends with a series of Winslow Homer prints he sent back to Harper’s Weekly from the front. It was image journalism at its birth, but already you can’t escape the flattening and sanitizing effect of the artist’s intervention — a cavalry charge that looks like a page from an adventure book, a battlefield hospital where the pain and terror seem contained and manageable.
With the First World War, art’s capacity to bend reality becomes even more clear. This conflict mattered to the Clarks quite a lot, given Sterling’s deep connection to the country where his wife was born, and where he served as a liaison officer during the war between the American and French armies.
A large series of prints by Georges Jeanniot for official French publications show all manner of German atrocities with cartoonish overstatement. There are simian German troops with barred teeth and animal slouches shooting old women in churches and families in the street, subjecting helpless victims to tortures both old (a drawn and quartered French prisoners) and new (civilians strapped to the hood of speeding automobiles). They exist to sustain and propel a people through the hardship of a war whose original motivations and purposes may have been forgotten or abandoned.
The messaging continues even once the shooting stops. A print by Emile Friant called "La Victoire," which was personally inscribed to Sterling Clark, shows French troops confidently advancing, never mind that they spent the previous four years squatting in mud seeing their comrades murdered wholesale. Nearby are some of the modern marvels of technology like tanks and airplanes that made “victory” possible. And over it all is allegorical figure representing “Victory,” an idealized imaginary being bestowing laurels she carries wrapped around her arm like a pretzel vendor. No need for a spoiler alert about what happens 20 years later.
Not all artists are as absorbed in their purpose. A woodcut by August Louis Lepère is a stark image of dead German soldiers, their bodies contorted into absurd positions, already putrefied. A lonely image of war refugees by Louis Icart is particularly poignant at this moment, showing tired and frightened civilians leading a horse and cart through a blank and blasted landscape. Another, "East Wind," by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen shows two French soldiers, stooped and haggard, contemplating an approaching cloud of poison gas with fatalism and a hint of frustrated romanticism. “The bastards — they’ve poisoned our springtime,” the caption reads.
There is an uneasy feeling as these images move further and further from reality. Even the most honest and thoughtful presentation, like this one, poses questions about what happens when these works are assigned to history, or elevated as fine art, or reconceive their subject matter as responsive to reason and justice, or endowed with beauty and aesthetic satisfaction. It leaves open the possibility that war can be distant, easy, and painless. That somehow, for us, it will be different.
A powerful visual push against such complacency comes from a display of Francisco de Goya’s "The Disasters of War," a series of over 80 etchings he created from 1810 to 1820 about the vicious Peninsula War that tore Spain apart. These images weren’t published in his lifetime, and only appeared in this edition in 1863.
It is a kind of flipbook of horror and its aftermath — starving children, looted and mutilated corpses, summary executions, rapes. Each has a small caption that tries to make sense of the image, but usually only points back to its own failure of language. “This is bad.” “This is how it happened.” “It is no use shouting.” “Perhaps they are of another breed.” “Truth has died.”
The work is bound, and has to be displayed under glass open to just one of the plates. But a screen at table-level shows the images in their intended order. It takes about ten minutes to get through them all, one image after another flipping past before you can really process them, almost eerily like they might on a social media timeline. At least — for now — you can look away.