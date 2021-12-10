Need a pop of color on a gray day? Drop by these 3 Berkshire art openings

'WALK THE LINE' AT BERNAY FINE ART
Bernay Fine Art kicks off "Walk the Line" with an artists reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at 296 Main St., Great Barrington.
The new exhibit, featuring recent paintings and drawings from Noah Post, Lynda Schlosberg, Karin Schaefer, and Audrey Stone, shows how varied and unique the use of line is for each of these individual artists.
The show runs through Jan. 9, 2022.
GATE KEEPER: THE ART OF HUNT SLONEM AT ECKERT FINE ART
Eckert Fine Art opens "Gate Keeper: The Art of Hunt Slonem" with an artist reception, 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the gallery, 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams.
Slonem, who is inspired by nature and his 60 pet birds, is renowned for his distinct neo-expressionist style and best known for his series of bunnies, butterflies and tropical birds, as well as his large-scale sculpture and restorations of forgotten homes.
The show runs through Jan. 8, 2022.
'HUE & CRY: FRENCH PRINTMAKING AND THE DEBATE OVER COLOR' AT THE CLARK ART INSTITUTE
A new exhibit at the Clark Art examines France's "color revolution" in the late 1890s. Color prints favored by the French aristocracy went out of fashion following the French Revolution, only to return some 100 years later when colorful Japanese woodblock prints began arriving in Europe. The exhibit draws from the museum's delicate and rarely seen print collection of works on paper by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Jules Chéret, Pierre Bonnard, Paul Cézanne, Mary Cassatt, Eugene Delâtre, Camille Pissarro and features four Nabi portfolios.
The exhibit, in the Clark Center, 225 South St., Williamstown, opens Saturday, Dec. 11 and runs through March 6, 2022.