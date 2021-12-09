See the Clark Art's masterpieces for free in January

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute will begin the new year by pushing its doors wide open and offering free admission to its galleries for the entire month of January.

“We believe that the ability to see and appreciate art is fundamental to enhancing and understanding the human experience, said Olivier Meslay, Hardymon director of the Clark, in a release. "As a means of encouraging people to make time in their lives to enjoy the power of art, we have decided to offer free admission throughout the month of January.”

The decision to offer free admission, he said, is in response to the number of people, who during the pandemic, made use of the Clark's hiking trails and grounds and visited its galleries.

“We continually hear from people that the chance to walk our trails or visit our galleries has been particularly meaningful over the last two years and has helped to provide a source of respite and relaxation," Meslay said. "As a way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who have visited, and as a way of saying ‘welcome’ to new visitors, we are pushing the doors of the museum wide open and hope people will visit often to tour our galleries and special exhibitions.”

The month-long free admission program is made possible through the support of Clark Trustees Andreas and Diane Halvorsen. Although admission will be free, advanced registration is recommended. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all visitors over the age of 12 and facemasks are required for all visitors over the age of 5.

Visitors to the museum during the month of January will not only have access to the museum's full permanent collection, but also to three special exhibitions: "Competing Currents: 20th-Century Japanese Prints," "Hue & Cry: French Printmaking and the Debate over Colors" and "Tomm El-Saieh: Imaginary City."

"Competing Currents," on view through Jan. 30, 2022, offers a rare look at the Japanese woodblock prints in the Clark's collection. "Hue & Cry," which opens Saturday, Dec. 11, examines the gradual acceptance of color in French prints and the rise of lithographs by artists including Pierre Bonnard, Mary Cassatt, Paul Cézanne, Jules Chéret, Maurice Denis, Camille Pissarro, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and Edouard Vuillard.

Opening Jan. 29, "Tomm El-Saieh: Imaginary City" is the Clark's latest presentation of contemporary art in public spaces. The year-long exhibition will be on view in multiple locations in the Clark Center and Manton Research Center.

In addition to the exhibitions and permanent collections, visitors, as always, will have free access to the Clark's grounds and miles of hiking trails. The popular free Project Snowshoe program returns, allowing individuals to borrow snowshoes, for free, to explore the Clark's 140-acre campus. Snowshoes are available in adult and child sizes on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Clark, located a 225 South St., Williamstown, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. More information: 413-458-2303, clarkart.edu.