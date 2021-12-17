Clark Art's 'Hue & Cry' examines the rise of color printmaking in late 19th-century France

WILLIAMSTOWN — The vibrantly colored advertising posters of Jules Chéret and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec are synonymous with Paris' Belle Epoque period, but those beloved, iconic prints may never have happened if a "color revolution" never happened in 1890s France.
A century earlier, French printmakers had technically perfected the art of color intaglio printmaking, a costly process involving multiple printing plates made from copper. The cost of the printmaking process limited its audience to the upper echelons of French society — the monarchy and aristocracy. With its limited audience, the subjects of the prints often featured baudy, licentious scenes that included partially undressed lovers or scenes suggesting infidelity.
Following the French Revolution, colored prints, being associated with the aristocracy, were shunned. Prints with color were either done with a printing process that limited colors to a single plate or were colored by hand after being printed. And, they were far and few between.
Colored prints would not be accepted in France for nearly a century, until an influx of brightly hued Japanese woodblock prints began to arrive in Paris in the latter half of the 1800s. Both French artists and collectors took notice.
It is here that the story of "Hue & Cry: French Printmaking and The Debate Over Colors," the Clark Art Institute's latest exhibition of prints, begins. The show, which runs through March 6, 2022, examines how Japanese ukiyo-e prints helped French artists embrace, again, color in their prints, and the road to making it acceptable as a fine art form.
Although Japan opened its borders to the Western world in the 1850s, and Japanese woodblock prints made their way into France in the 1860s and 70s, it wasn't until 1890 that Mary Cassatt, an American artist in France, visited the show of Japanese prints at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, that she began experimenting with colored prints, said Anne Leonard, Manton curator of prints, drawings and photographs, during a recent tour of the exhibit.
Cassatt then proceeded to make 10 aquatints inspired by the ukiyo-e prints, of which her "Mother's Kiss" (1891), is on display. While not the first to experiment with color, she was among the most focused. Also experimenting at this time were Eugène Delâtre and Camille Pissaro.
Pissaro's "Peasant Women Weeding the Grass," c. 1894, bears notations along the edges, referring to the specific hues he wanted for the pigmentations.
The return to color printmaking was not without its problems. Color intaglio was still the primary printing process being used.
"It came with the same problems," Leonard said. It was economically infeasible — the number of prints was too low; the cost too high.
LITHOGRAPHIC PRINTS
The upside in this burst of experimentation was that it gave way to an experimentation in color lithography. Cheret, the so-called "King of the Posters" would help legitimize the lithograph poster as a fine art. Toulouse-Lautrec, who is better known today, also helped bring the art form further, as one art critic said his prints of the Moulin Rouge bent the rules — they were neither posters nor prints. But yet, the critic said, they were art prints. By reducing the size, these prints became collectible art prints.
But was it art?
One worry, Leonard said, was that because the art form required a print maker to produce the final product, was whether or not it compromised the artist's identity. Was this truly the work of the artist? Both woodblock and color intaglio rely heavily on other individuals to transfer the work to plates for printing. Lithography, however, allowed artists to draw freely on the stone matrix used for printing, or to transfer drawings easily. This ease of access drew more artists to experiment with the printmaking process.
NABI PORTFOLIOS
A highlight of the show, which comes at the very end, are four portfolios commissioned by Ambroise Vollard, art dealer, at the very end of the 19th century. With an eye for the most avant-garde printmaking of the time, he commissioned members of the Nabi group — Pierre Bonnard, Ker-Xavier Roussel, Edouard Vuillard and Maurice Denis, artists who were committed to create art more as a decorative matter more than with a realist approach — to create 12 prints each, plus a cover (Roussel stopped at 7).
"They were made for fairly elite collectors. They were not profitable at all," Leonard said. "But for some of these artists, it's their most free, most creative work."
And indeed, they are. Bonnard's series "Some Aspects or Parisian Life," does not show the monuments of Paris, but rather uses unique perspectives to capture daily life in the city. In "Some Aspects of Life in Paris, 5: Street Seen from Above," Bonnard shows a city street, viewed from a rooftop. The focus is not the city's skyline, but rather a winding street with traffic.
Denis' work, "Love (Amour)," is a love letter to his wife. The delicate, soft-toned prints are paired with poetic prose that references courtly love, religious devotion and gives viewers a look inside their marriage.
Roussel's portfolio, "Landscapes (Paysages)," included only 7 finished prints, the other five remained as proofs and were never included in the editions. His work, unlike that of his peers, focuses less on people and place but on color, pattern and texture.
Vuillard was the most ambitious of the four artists, creating prints that required up to six lithographic stones to make his prints. His portfolio, "Landscapes and Interiors (Paysages et interieurs), uses layered colors to give depth to his works. In "Landscapes and Interiors: Interior with Pink Wallpaper I," the layers of pale pinks and reds draw the eye to an expertly printed wallpaper within the scene.
A year after the Nabi portfolios, in 1899, colored prints were accepted at the Paris Salon, recognizing the media as high art.
"And that closes out the color revolution," Leonard said, noting the acceptance marked a loss of interest in the no-longer forbidden fruit.