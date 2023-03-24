At The Clark, the vibrant, visionary architecture of forgotten German expressionist Paul Goesch shines with unbridled imagination

WILLIAMSTOWN — Paul Goesch was a visionary artist and architect whose work encapsulates, visually, a shining moment in post-World War I German expressionism, when architecture without limits and boundaries was seen as the savior of the future.
A trained architect who never built a building, Goesch's drawings and paintings were a collage of fantastical, ecclesiastical, metaphysical and surreal portraiture, landscapes and architecture, blending the natural and the handmade, in ways that made the improbable seem possible. Heralded by his like-minded, aspirational contemporaries, a generation of young, utopian-seeking architects, he was part of the elite avant-garde "Glass Chain," a voice of the German Enlightenment at the beginning of the Weimar Republic.
But like that moment — filled with unbridled imagination, fantastical shapes and a frenzy of colors — Goesch was censored, then erased by the roiling sea of fascism washing over Germany. His life was cut short in 1940 by the Nazi Regime's “Aktion T4” euthanization program, which murdered 300,000 institutionalized patients with mental health issues designated as “life unworthy of life.”
In the decades since his death, Goesch's work, when it has resurfaced, often has been mishandled, miscatogorized and maligned, reduced to fit the agenda of doctors studying the art work of patients with mental illnesses. His art, these doctors say, is the result of delusions, symptoms of his schizophrenia, as they choose to ignore his formal education as an architect and profession as an artist, one who was once shown in galleries along with the works of Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee and Pablo Picasso.
Goesch, says Robert Wiesenberger, curator of contemporary projects at The Clark Art Institute, is problematic for a world that wants everyone to fit into a category, a single box.
"He was an important, crucial, avant-garde figure at the time who has since been forgotten. And part of the reason for that, is this question of is he an artist or an architect? Is he an insider, in the sense that he studied architecture and was a card-carrying member of all these elite avant-garde groups? Or is he an outsider, because he's institutionalized for schizophrenia?," Wiesenberger said.
Goesch's liminal status allows the artist to straddle a conceptual threshold, with a foot planted firmly on each side. His work is seen as both avant-garde and folk-art; is highly religious, yet also influenced by mysticism and the occult.
"For me, what's particularly interesting about him, is that he's fully integrated in these avant-garde groups, but is neurodivergent. He's seeing the world in a completely different way, that is highly-valued, highly-prized at that time, which is a time of radical reinvention," said Wiesenberger, curator of "Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch," on view at The Clark through June 11.
The exhibition, the first solo presentation of Goesch’s work in North America, takes a closer look at the artist's architectural drawings featuring portals and passageways. The 30 works, drawn primarily from the collections of the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montreal, are presented with those of his contemporaries, Kandinsky and Käthe Kollwitz and architects Hermann Finsterlin and Bruno Taut.
"The goal of the first gallery is to set the sociopolitical scene of the immediate aftermath of WWI, this moment of despair, depletion and what emerges, this great hop for re-inventing society. The 1920s is the tail end of expressionism. The second generation of expressionists were more sober, often severe but also more politically committed and radical and hopeful," Wiesenberger said. "These artists are in various artists' associations, avant-garde groups that Paul Goesch is also embroiled in. Each of these works says something different about the politics at the moment, religion at that moment, the metropolis at that moment."
With supplies being limited after World War I, architects were not building, not receiving commissions. That did not slow down architects like Taut, Goesch or Finsterlin who began working with what they had — paper and unbridled imagination.
Like-minded architects, who envision a new world of glass buildings, organic in shape — vegetal, fungal and shell-like — begin corresponding using pseudonyms. The Glass Chain (or Crystal Chain) share ideas, drawings through carbon copy letters. Goesch is a key figure in the group.
In the final gallery, Goesche's paintings and drawings overflow with vibrant colors, metaphysical and spiritual imagery. And ever present is the portal — doors waiting to be opened, archways traversed under, windows to be peered in and out of.
"The portal, the archway, that is the most consistent subject in the archive and metaphorically its the liminal state between art and architecture; insider and outsider, bouts of 'sanity' and bouts of 'madness.' It's this idea of a passageway to the sacred, to enlightenment, to utopia," Wiesenberger said.
The works on display, created in a feverish frenzy between 1920 and 1921, were created in between institutionalizations.
With a color palate of brilliant reds, vibrant yellows and oranges, verdant greens and vivacious purples, arches made of organic shapes that twist, abstractions that writhe around the paper and buildings reminiscent of holy palaces rise hive-like from his imagination. His "Architectural composition (Triumphal arch)," is ahead of its time, a precursor of psychedelic posters that will adorn walls some 40 to 50 years in the future.
A doorway of pink and red swirls at the center of "Architectural Fantasy, Jan. 21, 1921," appears to stand in the center of a room with a green carpet and blue and purple wallpaper. It beckons the viewer in, urges them to discover what lies just beyond on the other side of the door. "Architectural Fantasy, probably March 19, 1921" features a cylindrical house, in a hodgepodge of bright colors, its door and windows misshapen, is somehow peaceful and inviting at the same time that it is chaotic and confusing.
"There's a sense of plural playfulness and possibility. He's saying we can invent new forms, we can use our old ones, that cities are interesting because of the accumulation of different styles. There's an exuberance that presents with new forms, that re-enchants with existing architecture, the possibilities of architecture, what architecture can look like. Even through his eyes and hands, the Baroque architecture looks newly vibrant. I think there is a reason he was so valued at this moment," Wiesenberger said.
IF YOU GO
What: "Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch"
Where: Eugene V. Thaw Gallery for Works on Paper, Manton Research Center, The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown
When: On view through June 11
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays.
Opening lecture: 2 p.m. April 8
Information and tickets: 413-458-2303, clarkart.edu