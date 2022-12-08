PITTSFIELD — Humorist David Sedaris, comedian Colin Mochrie and folk and blues singer-songwriter Tom Rush are among the national and regional acts coming to the Colonial Theatre.

Berkshire Theatre Group's upcoming winter and spring season at the Colonial also includes The Berkshire Mountain Guitar Summit, Song and Dance! A Celebration of Women in the Berkshires, Rev Tor's 11th annual Dead of Winter Jam, the Young Dubliners with special guest Kilashandra and a presentation of "Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn KIDS" featuring middle and high school students from around The Berkshires.

“It’s very exciting to be programming concerts in the Colonial this year. We have a great winter/spring season of live music in store with a wonderful lineup of local, regional and national artists," Tor Krautter, associate artistic director, programming, said in a release.

BTG 2023 WINTER/SPRING SEASON AT A GLANCE

Where: Colonial Theatre, 111 South St. Pittsfield

Tickets: On sale beginning at noon, Dec. 9 via the box office at 413-997-4444 or online at berkshiretheatregroup.org

Rev Tor’s 11th Annual Dead of Winter Jam featuring Dead Man’s Waltz & Friends

What: Hosted by Rev Tor's Dead Man’s Waltz (formerly Steal Your Peach), this annual mid-winter celebration honors 58 years of Grateful Dead music. Special guests include Mark Mericer (Max Creek), Jen Durkin (Deep Banana Blackout), Mark Paradis (The Marks Brothers/Lobsters From Mars), Mike “Woody” Wood (Rebel Alliance) and Them Bastards (Chris Merenda & Dave Brown).

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3

Tickets: $25

Draw the Line: A Tribute to Aerosmith

What: Combining the same blues-based, hard rock sounds of Aerosmith, Draw The Line performs classic hits like “Walk this Way,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” "Dream On" and many others.

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10

Tickets: $25

BTG PLAYS! 2022-2023 Touring Show "Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn KIDS"

What: Based upon "Magic Tree House No. 2: The Knight at Dawn'' by Mary Pope Osborne. A magical tree house transports Jack and Annie to medieval times in this adaptation of the best-selling book series. Featuring youth actors from the Berkshire community, Directed and choreographed by Kathy Jo Grover, musical direction by Erin M. White.

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. Osborne will sign books in the lobby from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Books will be available for purchase.

Tickets: $10

Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook

What: This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, "Tapestry." The show also features many songs that Carole King and her husband, Gerry Goffin, wrote in the 1960s as one of the most successful songwriting teams in pop music history.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25

Tickets: $25

The Ivy League of Comedy Show

What: The members of The Ivy League of Comedy can be seen on late-night TV, Comedy Central and now on stage at the Colonial. Members include Andy Pitz, Kerri Louise, Shaun Eli.

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 3

Tickets: $25

The Berkshire Mountain Guitar Summit

What: Enjoy workshops, demos and a luthier’s expo in the Colonial's lobby followed by a concert hosted by Rev Tor and featuring performances by a handful of the region’s most beloved guitar heroes. This year’s line-up includes: Fuzz of Deep Banana Blackout, Rob Sanzone of The Picky Bastards, Garrett Lechowski of Harvest and Rust and Seth Fleischmann of Misty Blues. More to be announced.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11

Tickets: $25

The Young Dubliners with special guest Kilashandra

What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Colonial with The Young Dubliners, an American rock band whose style is described as Celtic Rock.

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 17

Tickets: $50

Song and Dance! A Celebration of Women of the Berkshires

What: Highlighting Berkshire women in the arts, this show features performances by Gina Coleman, Olga Dunn Dance Co., Wanda Houston, Mary Ann Palermo and The All-Star Women’s Band, and many more of our region's unsung female heroes in the art, business, social and medical communities. Proceeds will be donated in part to several local non-profit organizations, including The Elizabeth Freeman Center

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 24

Tickets: $30

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis

What: Colin Mochrie, of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?," and master hypnotist Asad Mecci present HYPROV, a blend of improv and hypnosis. Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis, and whittled down until the five best are left. Mochrie will take the stage to improvise with the top five while they are still under hypnosis

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 25

Tickets: $60

Pittsfield CityJazz Festival featuring Emmet Cohen and his Trio with guest artist Houston Person

What: The capstone event of the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival pairs young lion Emmet Cohen with the “boss tenor,” Houston Person. The Berkshires Jazz All-Star Youth Band opens.

When: 4 p.m., Sunday, April 30

Tickets: $34 and $39

Workin’ For a Livin’: The Huey Lewis and the News Tribute Show

What: This concert experience takes the audience on an adventure back to the awesome 1980s when Huey Lewis and the News ruled the charts.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6

Tickets: $25

David Sedaris

What: With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, bestselling author David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13

Tickets: $60

Tom Rush accompanied by Matt Nakoa

What: Tom Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s, the folk-rock movement of the ’70s, and then the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s.

When: 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21

Tickets: $50