Three regional brewers were challenged to brew beers inspired by art. Sample them during a special event at the Williams College Museum of Art

WILLIAMSTOWN — When Sarah Real, brewer and co-owner of Hot Plate Brewing Co., scrolled through a series of objects that could serve as the inspiration for a new art-inspired beer, nothing really spoke to her.
The images, of art pieces from the Williams College Museum of Art's "Remixing the Hall" exhibition, were all impressive, she said, but she needed something special.
Real, along with Conner Johnson, head brewer at Bright Ideas Brewing, in North Adams, and Kevin Mullen, brewer/co-owner of Rare Form Brewing Co. in Troy, N.Y., were recruited by Eric Steen, an Oregon-based craft brewer and contemporary artist, and the Williams College Museum of Art to create new brews inspired by art. The beers will debut 5 p.m. July 6 during the first installment of the four-part Summer Series: Construct Your Own Meaning at WCMA. Other programs in the series will feature creative works, inspired by "Remixing the Hall," from musicians, young people and cake artists.
Steen specializes in bridging the gap — or rather, charting the commonality — between fine art and beer. His program Art & Beer, began with five breweries and the Portland Art Museum's "Drunken Cobbler" in 2014.
"I started to realize that brewers put a lot of effort into creating, on a regular basis, new styles and beers that push the limit of what they understood as beer before," Steen said. "I began seeing brewers as artists, in a lot of ways ... always trying to craft something new, something different from before."
FINDING THE RIGHT INSPIRATION
By her own admission, Real, is not a particularly artsy person. She's tactile, preferring to touch and feel something rather than just look at it — often a conflict at museums, she said.
That's what drew her to "Statuette of a Falcon, Standing With A Double Crown," an Egyptian piece in the exhibition depicting just what the title suggests: it had texture. Real and her husband, Mike Dell'Aquila, who co-owns the Pittsfield brewery, had a monumental picture of what it must have looked like in real life.
They were surprised when they saw the actual statuette on display.
"It was like an inch tall," Dell'Aquilla said. "Not a monument outside a temple. This was something that was in someone's house — just an every day holy object."
It turned out, that was exactly what they were looking for. By crafting a beer that incorporates millet, an ancient grain commonly used in Egyptian and African fermented beverages, and honey, Real hopes the small-batch pale ale will tell the story of brewing traditions outside the western hemisphere in a single sip.
The pale ale, called "Before The Common Era," may taste like it's from a different world to the average beer drinker. But much like the statuette itself, it's from another time, and meant to take you on a journey.
"I love the fact that it's so old," Real said. "That's badass."
Johnson was inspired by three separate works — Larry Rivers' abstract painting “Three Weeks," an ancient sarcophagus fragment, and a 3D still life “Little Still Life #2” by Tom Wesselmann. The beer — an experimental lager, "Triumph of Dionysus" — is brewed with Triumph hops, New Zealand phantasm grape skins and is fermented with Omega Yeast’s thiolized lager strain.
Mullen has brewed a saison, "Situation VI Saison," inspired by Sam Gilliam's 1972 work "Situation VI — Pisces 4."
SAMPLES ON TAP
All three beers will be released as part of the two-hour Construct Your Own Meaning: Beer Brewers at WCMA on July 6. The event will feature an artist talk with Steen and the brewers, followed by a reception at 6 p.m. where the beers will be available. The event is free.
Steen said he expects about 120 people to attend, and those who show up will receive complimentary glassware made special for the occasion.
For Steen, the beer event will create a "social sculpture," an experience for people to share together for a limited time, placing the brews on a bar-top pedestal.
"Beer has a way of lubricating conversation, if you will," he said. "But it also has a way of bringing people together. So it's a social lubricant and a social glue. That's the basis for everything I do around art and beer."
Steen said he hopes people walk away from the experience with a broader vision of the art on display — including the art coming out of the taps.
"My hope is they'll see artwork through somebody else's eyes and get to taste it."
IF YOU GO
CONSTRUCT YOUR OWN MEANING: BEER BREWERS
What: Art talk hosted by Eric Steen and conversation with brewers from Bright Ideas Brewing, Hot Plate Brewing Co. and Rare Form Brewing Co., as well as a reception and beer tasting. The first of four events in the Construct Your Own Meaning summer series.
Where: Williams College Museum of Art, 15 Lawrence Hall Drive, Williamstown
When: 5-7 p.m. July 6
Admission: Free. IDs required for beer tasting.
Information: artmuseum.williams.edu
SUMMER SERIES: CONSTRUCT YOUR OWN MEANING
What: Community members, including beer brewers, musicians, young people, and cake artists are invited to interpret "Remixing the Hall" from their unique perspectives. Participants present their creative responses during a two-hour session — the first hour includes a talk/presentation, with the second hour devoted to a reception with food/drink options.
Where: Williams College Museum of Art, 15 Lawrence Hall Drive, Williamstown
When: Select Thursdays in July and August.
Series:
Cake Artists: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17
Admission: Free. IDs required for beer tasting.
Information: artmuseum.williams.edu