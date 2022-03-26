Dorset Theatre Festival returning to indoor performances at Dorset Playhouse

DORSET, Vt. — Dorset Theatre Festival's 45th Main Stage Summer Season begins June 23 with a return to indoor performances at the Dorset Playhouse.
This summer will be the festival’s first in the playhouse since 2019. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 season was canceled. In 2021, an outdoor season was held at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.
“We are so excited to see old friends in our beautiful playhouse and welcome new friends into our community. Our theme this summer truly is ‘back together again’ — for joy, for laughter and for community,” said Artistic Director Dina Janis in a news release.
Dorset's 45th season includes a regional revival, two world premieres and a new concert done in collaboration with Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell.
“It’s good to be back, and we are working hard to bring our artists and audience home safely,” Producing Director Will Rucker said in a release. In planning for the return indoors, festival leadership will monitor guidelines for indoor performances and work with the artists’ unions to update safety protocols for staff and patrons as June approaches.
Ticket packages are currently on sale. Single tickets go on sale April 15.
A CLASSIC THRILLER
The season opens June 23 with a regional revival of "Wait Until Dark," Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Frederick Knott's classic thriller that inspired the 1967 Academy Award-nominated film starring Audrey Hepburn.
“'Wait Until Dark' celebrates the festival's tradition of producing mystery thrillers that appeal to the entire family. This play is sure to please folks who love suspense and have been loyal fans of our Sherlock and Agatha Christie fare over these many decades,” Janis said.
Jackson Gay returns to Dorset to direct after helming the Festival’s acclaimed 2019 production of "Slow Food."
“I am thrilled to be returning to Dorset Theatre Festival, where I get to make great work with wonderful people in one of the most beautiful settings in the world,” Gay said in a release. “I loved hearing the audience's laughter while watching 'Slow Food,' and now I get to make people jump in their seats as they experience the thrillingly heart-thumping 'Wait Until Dark.'"
"Wait Until Dark" runs June 23 through July 9.
ONE-WOMAN TOUR-DE-FORCE
The season continues with the world premiere of the one-woman show, "Scarecrow," July 14-23. The mostly-autobiographical play, written and performed by Heidi Armbruster, will be directed by Janis.
Armbruster, a New York City-based theater artist, wrote Dorset's 2019 hit world premiere, "Mrs. Christie." She began developing, "Scarecrow," during the pandemic in the festival’s Women Artists Writing Group.
“The heart of the piece is really about a relationship with the farm landscape that my father devoted his life to that comes to represent resilience and self-reliance for the woman at the center of the play,” Armbruster said in the news release. “I hope audiences will connect with the idea of finding a surprisingly vital experience of life through the process of grieving."
BACK TOGETHER AGAIN
"Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway," a new concert featuring Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson, developed in collaboration with Merrimack Repertory Theatre will run for two weeks, July 27 through Aug. 7.
Friends since their college days, Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway soared to the top of the Billboard charts as one of the most cherished and mellifluous duos in music history, recording some of the most adored duets of all time like, "Where Is The Love" and "The Closer I Get To You." Now, Broadway performers, and husband-and-wife, Christina Acosta Robinson ("The Donna Summer Musical") and Ken Robinson ("Memphis, Baby It’s You!") , bring the love together again for a concert of the pair’s iconic hits.
“The joy and heart in the music itself can heal and inspire, while also celebrating the history and impact of these important artists,” Janis said.
The season concludes with the world premiere of the witty Irish drama, "Thirst," written by Ronán Noone and directed by renowned playwright Theresa Rebeck, running Aug. 18 through Sept. 3. Set during Eugene O’Neill’s classic "Long Day’s Journey Into Night," failure, denial, and passion roil as two Irish servants and an American chauffeur pass the day in the kitchen of the Tyrone family’s residence in 1912. As tensions rise and the past rears its head, a search for love and belonging becomes the search for “home.”
“'Thirst' made me laugh and cry when I first read it. The characters are so passionate, filled with longing and humor in that great classic Irish fashion — witty and lyrical. I knew at once it was a play that belonged on our stage,” said Dina Janis.
Noone is an award-winning playwright whose recent international productions have taken place in the U.K, Spain, Canada, the Philippines, and Ireland. Noone’s play, "The Atheist," was produced at the Huntington Theatre Company and the Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Two-time Emmy-nominated writer Theresa Rebeck returns to Dorset on the heels of co-writing the spy ensemble thriller, "The 355," which recently hit theaters via Universal. As resident playwright, Rebeck has developed more than seven productions at Dorset Theatre Festival that have gone on to other stages around the country, including 2017’s "Downstairs" starring Tim and Tyne Daly, which ran Off-Broadway at Primary Stages in fall 2018.
“I am thrilled to be directing this magnificent play at the Dorset Theatre Festival this summer by an extraordinary Irish-American writer, Ronán Noone,” said Rebeck. “It is beautiful, funny, heartbreaking. Unmissable,” Rebeck said.
Casting for the Main Stage productions will be announced at a later date.