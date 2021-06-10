NORTH ADAMS — Emerging from the pandemic, four Eclipse Mill artists offer fresh perspectives in response to a year of isolation, contemplation and loss in the new e,xhibition, “Emergence.”
The exhibit, featuring new work by Debi Pendell, Diane Reed Sawyer, Sarah Sutro, and Betty Vera, is on view from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, through June 30, at the Eclipse Mill Gallery at 243 Union St.
“They have created a rich variety of imagery in acrylic, collage, ink, oil and cold wax, pastel, and woven threads. Viewers may be surprised by the luminosity that emerges from the artwork as they explore this exhibition,” a gallery press release states.
Pendell is exhibiting work from two series. In one series, she collages rescued throwaway materials from the trash and gives them new life in the context of a grid format. In the other, she alternates layers of collage, sanding, and painting in representational/abstract landscapes that continue her ongoing exploration of how people “read” various symbol systems and make meaning from them.
Known for her pastel paintings, Sawyer also works in oil and cold wax to explore shifts in both the natural landscape and our internal experience.
Sutro draws the viewer into the emotional edge of abstraction through her ink drawings and acrylic paintings based on nature. Her series “Marking Lives” is a resurgence from the year of isolation and grief.
Vera’s jacquard tapestries depict light emerging from darkness, using dots of woven color. Inviting introspection and quietude, she focuses on aspects of our environment that often go unnoticed.
“Emergence’ is the debut exhibition of North Adams Contemporary—an evolving collaboration of its four professional artist members, who meet regularly for discussion, critique, and the development of opportunities for exhibiting and marketing artwork.
For more information on “Emergence,” visit eclipsemill.com/emergence.