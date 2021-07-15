Onstage

What: “Eleanor” by Mark St. Germain. Directed by Henry Stram

Who: Barrington Stage Company

Where: Boyd-Quinson Stage, 30 Union St., Pittsfield

When: Friday, July 16-Aug. 7 (press opening July 21). 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and Sunday Aug. 1; 3 p.m. on Sundays (no matinee July 18)

Tickets: $25-$79

Reservations and information: 413-236-8888; barringtonstageco.org