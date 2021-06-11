A Valkyrie, eyes turned skyward, sits among the dead on a World War I battlefield, mourning the soldiers surrounding her.
In this brief moment of rest, we see her, a blue-skinned maiden of a forgotten time, paused before the selection begins. As a Valkyrie, she is charged by Odin to select those worthy of a place in Valhalla.
The painting, “The Fallen, (2014),” by David Palumbo, has been compared to Gustave Doré’s 1871 painting, “The Black Eagle of Prussia,” which depicts a sword-wielding angel guarding the bodies of French soldiers killed during Prussia’s invasion of France in 1870. The similarities are uncanny; both depict archetypal female figures — one a modern angel; the other, a Nordic angel of death. Each in its own right is a reminder of the atrocities of war and the finality of death.
Doré’s painting was created in response to the Prussian invasion. Palumbo’s painting, however, was commissioned by Sideshow Collectibles (the character is a fallen Valkyrie from a series). The two paintings, different in origin but similar in intent, are perfect examples of how fantasy and imagination, have influenced and appeared in art across the centuries, says Jesse Kowalski, curator of exhibitions at the Norman Rockwell Museum.
“I asked David Palumbo if his piece was influenced by ‘The Black Eagle of Prussia,’ and he didn’t know what I was referring to,” Kowalski said, during a walkthrough of “Enchanted : A History of Fantasy Illustration,” opening today, Saturday, June 12. The exhibition, featuring the works of over 100 artists and 140 works, is a first-of-its-kind, exploring the history of fantasy illustration and art.
Angels are just one archetype seen across centuries and cultures, he said. Dragons, demons, winged beings, goblins, fairies, witches and more have been part of our collective imaginations, perhaps since the beginning of humankind (over 5,000 years of recorded history at least), helping us comprehend unexplainable events. Swiss psychologist Carl Jung theorized that these archetypes of heroes, gods and goddesses, monsters, dragons, angels and demons are part of humankind’s collective unconscious that everyone of us is born with; a part of our DNA.
And as we evolve as a species, so do our archetypes and stories. Dragons, Kowalski noted, are thought to have originated in India, evolving as they moved east into China and Japan. “Eventually, we end up with the idea of what they look like today,” he said, pausing by a selection of paintings filled with modern dragons — sleek, scaled beasts, with four legs and winged protecting treasure hoards.
But, why then, if fantasy is born of a collective unconsciousness and imagination, is the resulting art considered to be “less than” other forms of illustration and art.
“There’s a kind of stigma that’s attached to it. People think of it just being bug-eyed monsters and girls in bikinis,” he said. “We’re really showing the best work of the genre.”
To do so, Kowalski set parameters for what would be included in the show, conferring with four fantasy artists who had previously shown work at the museum. The decision, he said, opted not to include science fiction works that included items of technology that could be or have been invented. The decision allows “Star Wars,” because of its religion (the Force), which includes a virgin birth and mystical powers, but rules out works like “Flash Gordon.”
With so much to see, the show is split into multiple parts. One gallery features works featuring knights, another fantastical worlds, such as those of “Conan the Barbarian” and “Game of Thrones.” In a gallery of fairytale-based works, Alice and Wonderland paintings share space with Terry DiTerlizzi’s boggarts and Dan Chudzinski’s monstrous 3D sculpture of the head of the elusive sasquatch.
In a gallery filled with dragons and gods, the show’s oldest and newest works sit near to one another. The oldest, a Roman figure of Jupiter, dates to circa 100 C.E., while the newest work, “Becca,” a painting of a red, winged dragon atop a building, was finished just three weeks ago. An extremely rare sight in this gallery is the “Cover Illustration for the first ‘Dungeons & Dragons Basic Set,’ 1977,” on loan from the collection of Wizards of the Coast LLC. The cover is among several works from “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Magic: The Gathering” on display.
In another gallery, the archetypes on display fit neatly, mostly, into the categories of “good” and “evil.” Here, H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu rises in Bob Eggleton’s “The Crypt of Cthulhu,” alongside paintings of heaven and hell. In one corner, a beautiful angel holds fast to a horn. The painting, “Preparing to Sound the Alarm, 2011,” by Thomas Blackshear, is so life-like and breathtaking, one forgets to question the horn in her arms; this, in fact, is the angel who will sound the horn at the beginning of the Apocalypse.
In all, the show is a comprehensive look at the importance of fantasy illustration and its history, that’s accessible to the casual viewer and fantasy art fan alike, as well as everyone in between. On its surface, the exhibit offers a look at the best examples of every genre of fantasy illustration, spanning work from children’s literature to commissions made for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” But, look a little closer and you’ll find layers of scholarly work at your fingertips, allowing you to delve as deep into the history of the artform as you like.