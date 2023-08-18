Eric Rudd opening studio to unveil 'Pandemic Period Pyramid Paintings'

NORTH ADAMS — The last time artist Eric Rudd opened his first-floor Beaver Mill art studio to the public, it was the home of his "Dark Ride Project."
On Aug. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m., Rudd — a sculptor specializing in new technologies — will open his studio at 189 Beaver St. to the public for a view of, "PPPP" ("Pandemic Period Pyramid Paintings") relief works created during the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021.
"PPPP" features large-scale relief acrylic and ink paintings collaged onto coroplast and canvas. The largest in the series, "Wonderlust I," completed in July 2020, measures 14 feet high and is 28 feet wide. Parts of the "Dark Ride" will be on view.
Opened in 1996, the Dark Ride Project was an 11-minute ride through "creative Space" on the "Sensory Integrator," a computer-controlled mobile chair. The rider would look out of a viewer port as the chair moved along a programmed route. The project involved the use of navigational robotics. Although "Dark Ride" closed in 2005, several of its components, including the "Sculpture Garden," "Intro Cave," "White Cave," "Artifacts Gallery" and the "Walter Hopps Introduction Theater" are being restored and will be on view during the open studio. Art exhibited in these areas includes early polyurethane foam sculptures from the mid-1970s, early 1987-88 blow-molded Lexan sculptures and 1991-1993 figures.
Admission is free but reservations are required. Due to the nature of the artwork and the studio spaces, children under 16 will not be admitted. Reservations can be made by calling 413-664-9950 or emailing ericrudd@ericrudd.com